Top-seeded Thomas Jefferson and No. 2 McAuley Catholic won their boys semifinal games on their home floors Tuesday night in the Class 1 District 7 Tournament.
The victories advance the Cavaliers (18-5) and Warriors (9-15) to the championship game at 8 p.m. Friday at Lamar High School.
THOMAS JEFFERSON 76, RICH HILL 51
Dhruv Gheewala and Drew Goodhope combined for 42 points to lead the Cavaliers past the Tigers.
Thomas Jefferson started quickly, building a 24-9 advantage in the first quarter.
"We started off with a 12-2 run," Cavaliers coach Chris Myers said. "Noah Hamlett hit a 3 from the corner to start us off. He's our sixth man, and starting for Caden (Myers) and hitting his first shot, that had to give him some confidence.
Caden Myers was out with a knee injury suffered in the regular-season finale last Friday. His status for the championship game is unknown.
Gheewala paced the Cavaliers with 23 point, followed by Goodhope with 19 and Jay Ball with 13. Hamlett finished with nine for Thomas Jefferson, which led 39-28 at halftime and 53-44 after three quarters before outscoring the Tigers 23-7 in the final eight minutes.
Magal Choi-Base led Rich Hill with 16 points.
McAULEY 55, HUME 40
Matthew Dohmen and Thomas Black tallied 16 points apiece and Daniel Wagner contributed 15 to provide the Warriors a three-pronged attack.
McAuley led 35-32 after three quarters before outscoring the Hornet 20-8 in the last stanza.
"We came out of the gate strong and had a good first quarter," Warriors coach Tony Witt said. "Give Hume credit. They did some things to keep us off balance. We had a slow second quarter and the first couple of minutes of the third quarter. Our defensive pressure in the fourth quarter finally got us going. Our defense buckled down and did some good things."
Beriah Morrisen topped Hume with 16 points, and Peyton McFredrick scored 11.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BOYS 68, WHEATON 54
WHEATON, Mo. — Miller Long poured in 26 points and Curtis Davenport tallied 21 to lead third-seeded College Heights Christian past second-seeded Wheaton in a semifinal game of the Class 2 District 12 tournament.
The Cougars (16-9) advance to play top-seeded Liberal in the championship game at 5:30 Friday night in the Webb City High School Cardinal Dome. The Bulldogs defeated fifth-seeded Jasper 83-69 in their semifinal.
Davenport scored 10 of his 21 points in the second quarter when College Heights stretched an 11-10 first-quarter lead to 28-17 at the intermission. Long had 10 of CHC's 23 points in the fourth stanza.
"We had a good second quarter when we pulled away," Cougars coach Eric Johnson said. "This was one of our better games this year. Wheaton is a good team, and we played well. We did a good job getting the ball to the rim. We only hit one 3, so we dominated the inside."
Zac Leverich topped Wheaton with 14 p;oints, and Chad Meyer chipped in with 10.
CARTHAGE GIRLS 55, WEBB CITY 38
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Leading 26-23 at halftime, the Tigers outscored the Cardinals 21-9 in the third quarter en route to the Central Ozark Conference victory.
Brinna Ream and Hailey Fullerton netted 16 and 15 points, respectively, to lead Carthage. Fullerton made three of the Tigers' seven 3-point goals.
Jaydee Duda captured game honors with 19 points for Webb City, and Abby Brownfield contributed 11 points.
WEBB CITY BOYS 62, CARTHAGE 46
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A balanced scoring attack propelled the Cardinals to the Central Ozark Conference triumph.
Nickhai Howard topped Webb City with 13 points, followed by Kaden Turner with 12 and Luke Brumit with 10. Mekhi Garrard finished with nine points, and Trenton Hayes and Alex Martin both had eight.
The Cardinals took control in the first half, leading 16-6 after one period and 28-15 at halftime.
Joel Pugh led Carthage with 15 points, Max Templeman scored 11 and Tyler Willis had nine.
McDONALD COUNTY GIRLS 62, JOPLIN 45
ANDERSON, Mo. — McDonald County improved to 11-13 for the season with the nonconference victory over the Eagles.
Joplin (7-17) plays at 6 p.m. Thursday night at Ozark as part of a COC super night.
The Mustangs have another home game Thursday night against Hollister.
