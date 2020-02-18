The Thomas Jefferson and McAuley Catholic boys basketball teams posted road victories on Tuesday night.

The Cavaliers (16-8) and Warriors (6-18) square off on Thursday night in the Warriors’ gymnasium. Tipoff for the junior varsity boys game is 5:30.

Thomas Jefferson 71, Verona 53

VERONA, Mo. — Dylan Dean-Heck poured in 28 points to lead three players in double figures for the Cavaliers.

Chase Kellenberger contributed 14 points and Drew Goodhope scored 10 for Thomas Jefferson (4-1 Ozark 7 Conference), which led 26-9 after the first quarter. The Cavaliers made six 3-pointers, half of them by Dhruv Gheewala for nine points.

Jaiden Carrasquillo made four of Verona’s 10 3-point goals and finished with 23 points. Riley Carey hit three treys for nine points for the Wildcats.

McAuley boys 65,Bronaugh 46

BRONAUGH, Mo. — Daniel Wagner and Thomas Black combined for 35 points to lead the Warriors to the nonconference victory.

McAuley Catholic (6-18) opened an 18-11 first-quarter lead and stretched it to 34-24 at halftime and 49-30 after three quarters.

Wagner led the Warriors with 20 points, and Black added 15.

Carson Gray netted 17 points and Garrett Ernest 10 for Bronaugh.

