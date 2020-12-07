College Heights Christian School won its fifth girls basketball game in as many outings Monday in defeating Purdy 64-27 in the College Heights gymnasium.
Grace Bishop led three College Heights players in double figures with 22 points. Klohe Burk added 14 and Catie Secker 13 to go with 13 rebounds. Bishop also had nine rebounds.
Bre Perkins netted 11 points to top the Eagles, who trailed 27-14 at halftime.
College Heights (5-0) will play at 6 p.m. Friday at Billings.
Thomas Jefferson boys 77, Diamond 45
Junior Caden Myers scored a career-high 24 points and Dhruv Gheewala added 22 to spark Thomas Jefferson past visiting Diamond.
Drew Goodhope netted 14 points and was the only other player to score in double figures for the Cavaliers, who moved out to a 45-20 lead at halftime.
Luke Lawson and Hunter Shallenburger topped the Wildcats with 20 and 15 points, respectively.
Thomas Jefferson (1-3) will play at 5:30 p.m. today at Everton.
Diamond girls 50, Thomas Jefferson 15
Diamond took advantage of a slow Thomas Jefferson start to topple the Cavaliers.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 30-6 halftime lead and were led by three girls in double figures, Grace Frazier with 12 points and Taaron Drake and Lexy Bridges with 10 each.
Sydney Stamps netted eight points to top Thomas Jefferson.
The Cavaliers will travel to Everton for a 5:30 p.m. start today.
