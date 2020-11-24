JASPER, Mo. — The College Heights Christian girls opened their basketball season with a 47-42 win against Jasper on Tuesday night in nonconference action.
The Cougars took a 17-10 lead at halftime, went up 36-22 after three quarters and held off a 20-11 surge by Jasper in the fourth quarter.
Klohe Burk topped College Heights with 16 points, while Laney Lett had 14 and Grace Bishop 11.
Alexis Durman led the Eagles with 17 points.
Jasper (0-1) plays in the Everton Tournament on Monday.
Thomas Jefferson boys 71, Bronaugh 39
BRONAUGH, Mo — The Cavaliers jumped out to a 25-9 lead and that advantage swelled to 48-18 at halftime en route to its second victory in as many nights.
Dhruv Gheewala posted a game-high 23 points, followed by Jay Ball with 14. Caden Myers, Drew Goodhope and Elias Rincker had seven apiece.
Kyle Harrell had a team-high 13 points for Bronaugh.
Thomas Jefferson plays Lighthouse Christian at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Diamond Tournament.
Bronaugh girls 44, Thomas Jefferson 27
BRONAUGH, Mo — Bronaugh raced out to a 13-2 lead to start the game and held Thomas Jefferson at bay the rest of the way in a season opener for both teams.
Alivia Beard led the Cavaliers and all scorers with 17 points.
Nicole Hagerman netted 16 and Bailey Cliffman 12 to top the Wildcats.
Bronaugh held a 26-14 advantage at halftime.
Thomas Jefferson returns to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday with game at Liberal.
Carthage girls 79, Hillcrest 33
SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Carthage opened its season by holding Hillcrest scoreless in the first quarter and building leads of 23-0 and 44-13 at halftime.
Kianna Yates led the way for Carthage with 21 points, followed by Hailey Fullerton with 20 and Presley Probert with 10.
Hillcrest's Jimmesha Davis posted a team-high 18 points.
Carthage knocked down 12-pointers and went 13 for 15 from the charity stripe. The Tigers return to the floor in the their annual invitational on Dec. 3 against Kickapoo.
