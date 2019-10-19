BRANSON, Mo. — While it wasn't the desired outcome, College Heights Christian's first appearance in the girls team tennis state tournament certainly provided lifetime memories.
The Cougars lost their sectional match 5-0 to tradition-rich Springfield Catholic, their first loss in 13 dual matches this season. The Fighting Irish (16-1) then edged Kansas City Barstow 5-4 to reach the Class 1 state semifinals for the fourth consecutive year.
The way the match had to be played was what will be long remembered.
The match began at Stocksdill Park in Branson where the Irish swept the three doubles matches.
The closest match was at No. 3 doubles where the Cougars' Tessa Greathouse-Jem Kionisala lost to Elizabeth Tynes-Alex Hamilton 8-6. In other doubles action, College Heights' Makenna Lewis-Grace Sanderson bowed to Erin Jarvis-Claire Griesemer 8-1 at No. 1 and Jaira Glaser-Taylor Dunham lost to Lauren Neu-Zabelle Baron 8-3.
Rain caused a delay before the singles matches could begin. In fact, the singles matches were moved about 40 miles north to the Cooper Complex in Springfield.
"We started the singles matches outside, then had to move them inside," CHC coach Scott Yount said. "We had girls play on three different courts in two cities."
Springfield Catholic's two clinching singles victories came in the first two spots in the lineup as Jarvis defeated Dunham 6-1, 6-2 and Griesemer downed Sanderson 6-1, 7-5.
The pairings for next Thursday's team semifinals at the Cooper Complex are Cape Girardeau Notre Dame (16-1-1) vs. John Burroughs (16-1) and Springfield Catholic vs. Kansas City Pembroke Hill (14-4).
VOLLEYBALL
Cougars capture tourney
ANDERSON, Mo. — College Heights Christian, after securing the Ozark 7 Conference championship two days earlier, won the championship in the McDonald County Mustang Classic on Saturday.
The Cougars (27-1-1) defeated Diamond 25-17, 25-22 in the final match.
College Heights won a three-set match over Seneca to start the day 25-14, 22-25, 15-11. The Cougars then beat Sarcoxie twice — 29-27 and 25-16 in pool play and 25-15, 25-12 in a bracket play semifinal.
Tournament leaders for the Cougars included Emmy Colin with nine aces, 21 points and 61 digs, Catie Secker with 35 kills, Lainey Lett with 31 kills and Addy Thomas with 81 assists and 21 points.
The Cougars have a home match on Monday against Southwest, beginning at 5 p.m.
