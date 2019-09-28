It’s a full day of volleyball today at Carl Junction High School as the Bulldogs host their annual CJ Classic.
Sixteen teams have been divided into four pools, and action begins at 8 a.m. in four gymnasiums — two at the high school, one at the junior high school and the fifth-sixth grade gymnasium.
The top two finishers from each pool advance to the Gold Bracket that will determine the tournament champion. Four teams will be placed in both the Silver Bracket (places 9 through 12) and Bronze Bracket (places 13 through 16).
Pool play continues through approximately 1 p.m. Single-elimination bracket play will start as soon as seeds are determined, and tournament officials estimate the championship match will start around 3 o’clock.
Pool assignments:
Red Pool (high school gymnasium) — Helias Catholic, Rogers, Joplin, Liberty-Mountain View;
Black Pool (high school gymnasium) — Nevada, Springfield Central, Carl Junction, West Plains;
White Pool (junior high gymnasium) — Carthage, Aurora, Republic, Neosho;
Bulldog Pool (5th-6th grade gymnasium) — Webb City, Grain Valley, Pittsburg, McDonald County.
TIGERS FALL AT NIXA
NIXA, Mo.—Carthage took the first set, but Nixa rallied to win the final two, as the Eagles topped the Tigers 22-25, 25-17, 25-15 on Thursday in Central Ozark Conference volleyball action.
Carthage fell to 12-6-1 overall, while Nixa hiked its record to 11-2.
Alexa Boyle led the Tigers with nine kills, while Paige Schrader added seven kills.
Chloe Black handed out 21 assists for the Tigers, who will compete at today’s Carl Junction Classic.
