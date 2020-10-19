NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — Six area golfers wrapped up the first round of the Class 2 girls state tournament Monday at the par-72 Meadow Lake Acres Country Club.
The final round of the tournament begins today, with the first group teeing off at 8:30 a.m.
Springfield Catholic (329) leads Father Tolton Regional Catholic (332) by three strokes at the top of the team standings, while Springfield’s Reagan Zibilski (70) leads the individual standings by seven strokes.
Kate Pennington led Nevada with a first-round card of 118 to position herself in a tie for 65th place. Paige Hertzberg landed in 73rd and Riley Severance 132nd.
Today’s tee times for Nevada include an 8:30 start for Severance, an 8:39 start for Hertzberg and an 8:57 start for Pennington.
For Carl Junction, Rylee Sprague (118) also ended the day in a tie for 65th, while Anna Burch was in 75th.
Burch tees off this morning at 8:30 and Sprague at 8:57.
Cassville’s Chloe Moller, positioned in 68th, tees off at 8:48.
CLASS 1 TOURNEY RESUMES
SMITHVILLE, Mo. — Action in the Class 1 girls state tournament also picks back up at 8:30 this morning at the par-72 Paradise Pointe Golf Course.
Mount Vernon’s Kenadi Killingsworth, tied for 37th after shooting 110 on Monday, tees off at 9:33. Seneca’s Kaitlyn Soden, positioned in 49th after carding a 113, tees off at 8:57.
Sacred Heart (404) holds a commanding lead over Brookfield (469) in the team standings, while Summit Christian Academy’s Lilli Stallings (86) holds a one-stroke advantage over Sacred Heart’s Caten Lucchesi at the top of the individual standings.
