SARCOXIE, Mo. — College Heights Christian used a big third quarter to overpower host Sarcoxie 69-51 Thursday night in high school girls basketball.
The Cougars led 33-25 at halftime and outscored the Bears 24-11 in the third period.
Emmy Colin scored 23 points and Klohe Burk 18 to spark College Heights.
Annette Ramirez netted 20 points and Elena Chapman 10 to top Sarcoxie, which hiked its record to 12-11.
Sarcoxie will play host Aurora in the Class 3, District 12 Tournament at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
McAuley girls 46, Thomas Jefferson 30
McAuley Catholic expanded a two-point halftime advantage with a big third quarter to defeat visiting Thomas Jefferson.
The Warriors led 13-11 at intermission but outscored the Cavaliers 17-8 in the third period.
Taylor Schiefelbein scored 21 points and Kayleigh Teeter 13 to lead McAuley.
Sydney Stamps topped the Cavaliers with 12 points.
McAuley (18-7, 5-1 Ozark 7 Conference) will play in the Class 1 District 5 Tournament at 6 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of Bronaugh and Sheldon.
Sarcoxie boys 62, College Heights 20
SARCOXIE, Mo. — Sarcoxie, after leading 27-13 at halftime, held College Heights scoreless in the third quarter to get the win.
Michael Misner and Haydon Kisling each scored 17 points to lead the Bears, who hiked their record to 20-5.
Sarcoxie will play Lamar at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Aurora in the Class 3, District 12 Tournament.
East Newton boys 71, Carl Junction 35
GRANBY, Mo. — Four players scored in double figures to lead the Patriots past the visiting Bulldogs.
Connor Killion netted 21 points, Kelton Sorrell 16 and Tanner Youngblood and Lucas Kimbrough 10 each for East Newton.
The Patriots led 41-11 at halftime.
Carl Junction (5-17) will play at Branson at 7 p.m. today.
East Newton (16-9) will play Pierce City at 8:30 p.m. Monday in the Class 3, District 12 Tournament in Aurora.
OZARK GIRLS 64, CARTHAGE 41
OZARK, Mo.— Carthage stayed within striking distance early, only trailing 12-7 at the end of the first period. But Ozark used a 26-11 second quarter to pull away for a comfortable 38-18 halftime advantage.
Ranked sixth in Class 5 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association, Ozark led 50-28 at the end of the third quarter.
Three players scored in double figures for Ozark (19-6, 6-2 COC), as Moriah Putt had 18, Madi Braden 16 and Olivia Hanks 15.
Sara Golden scored 13 points to lead Carthage (12-12, 2-6 COC), while Karlee Kinder added 10 and Kianna Yates had nine.
Carthage is at rival Webb City at 6 on Tuesday night, with a boys game to follow.
REPUBLIC GIRLS 62, WEBB CITY 52
REPUBLIC, Mo.—Webb City hung tough with one of the league’s best teams, but the Tigers pulled away late for a Central Ozark Conference win.
The game was tied at 32 at halftime before Republic led 45-40 at the end of the third period. The Tigers outscored the Cardinals 17-12 in the final frame.
Jaydee Duda scored 14 points to lead Webb City (11-12, 3-5 COC), while Sierra Kimbrough and Kajah Jackson contributed eight points apiece.
Republic (16-8, 6-2 COC) received 23 points from Kaemyn Bekemeier.
NIXA GIRLS 68, NEOSHO 41
NIXA, Mo.—The Eagles earned a win over the Wildcats on Senior Night, improving to 12-12 overall and 6-2 in the COC. Neosho fell to 6-18 and 0-8 in the COC.
