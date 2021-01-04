JASPER, Mo. — The College Heights Christian boys basketball team expanded a 23-14 halftime lead into a 57-36 victory Monday night at Jasper to improve to 4-5 on the season.
Miller Long topped the Cougars with a game-high 25 points.
Jared Tidball led Jasper with 17 points.
College Heights (4-5) will host Diamond at 6 p.m. today at Ozark Christian College, while Jasper (1-9) will host Greenfield at the same time.
Carl Junction GIRLS 60, McDONALD COUNTY 24
ANDERSON, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls basketball team jumped out to a 23-3 lead and never looked back in an eventual 36-point win over McDonald County on Monday night at McDonald County High School.
The Bulldogs, improving to 7-2 on the season, held a 42-14 lead at halftime and a 56-24 lead at the end of the third quarter. The Mustangs (3-7) went scoreless in the final quarter.
Carl Junction plays host to Glendale at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
