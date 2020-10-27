VERONA, Mo — College Heights Christian ended a drought on Tuesday night at Verona High School.
With a 3-0 victory over third-seeded Thomas Jefferson (12-14) in the Class 1 District 8 championship game, the top-seeded Cougars (23-3) claimed their first district title in a decade. College Heights won in straight sets by scores of 25-16, 25-18 and 25-13.
The Cougars will play Summersville (10-10-1) in sectionals on Saturday at a time and location to be announced. College Heights' last district title came in 2010 when they went 30-5-1 and made a Final Four appearance in Class 2.
In the semifinal round, Thomas Jefferson knocked off two-seeded McAuley Catholic (13-17) by a 3-1 margin (25-16, 22-25, 26-24, 25-15). College Heights beat Wheaton (16-12-1) by forfeit.
Sarcoxie wins title
DIAMOND, Mo — After claiming three straight district championships, Sarcoxie came up just short in last year's final.
But the Bears can now call themselves champions.
Sarcoxie (20-11) rolled to a 3-0 win against rival Pierce City (16-12-1) in the Class 2 District 10 championship, winning in straight sets 25-18, 25-15 and 25-16.
The Bears will face Skyline (26-2) on Saturday at Miller in the sectional round.
Lamar falls to Mount Vernon
CASSVILLE, Mo — With a four-set victory over Aurora in the semifinal game, Lamar advanced to its fourth district title game in five years.
But the Tigers (18-6-1) fell to Mount Vernon (19-10) in straight sets (29-27, 25-14, 25-22) on Tuesday at Cassville High School.
In the final game, Lamar's Kyleigh Talbott led the way for the Tigers with 13 kills and five digs. Brecklyn Howard had seven kills while Sierra White was right behind with six, two aces and six digs.
Parker Evans posted five kills and four digs. Cesli Rice filled up the stat sheet with one kill, one ace, 34 assists and five digs.
The Tigers defeated Aurora (13-20) in four sets with scores of 25-17, 25-12, 20-25 and 25-9. Talbott and White combined for 29 kills in the semifinal game.
SOCCER
Neosho earns COC title
The Neosho soccer team is having a season for the record books, and the Wildcats added to a historic year with another accomplishment on Tuesday night.
Neosho (16-1), who recently earned a national ranking by MaxPreps, defeated Branson (13-9) to complete an undefeated Central Ozark Conference season.
CROSS COUNTRY
CHC Sweeps Ozark 7 titles
WHEATON, Mo. — College Heights Christian senior Grace Bishop won her fourth conference title, and the Cougars swept the team championships in the Ozark 7 Conference cross country meet last Friday.
The College Heights girls won with 21 points, and Wheaton had 54.
Bishop won the 5,000-meter race in 20 minutes, 35 seconds, beating the pack by more than 1 1/2 minutes. A close finish for second place saw Sarah Mueller of Thomas Jefferson edge Jayli Johnson of CHC by 0.26 seconds.
Klohe Burk of College Heights and Kendall Ramsey of McAuley Catholic completed the top-5.
The boys race had three full teams. The Cougars edged Wheaton 31-34 for the title, and McAuley Catholic was third with 56.
Kip Atteberry of Thomas Jefferson won the race in 18:40, beating Zane Johnson of Wheaton by one second. Caleb Quade of CHC, Thomas Black of McAuley and Rolen Sanderson of CHC completed the top five.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.