Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.