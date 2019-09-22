College Heights Christian won two matches on Saturday to secure championship honors in the Cavalier Soccer Classic at Thomas Jefferson.
The Cavaliers also posted two victories, spiced by a record-tying performance by Thomas Hershewe.
The Cougars upended Riverton 2-0 and Columbus 5-1.
Caleb Wicklund and Max Sitton tallied goals for the Cougars against Riverton, and then CHC broke away from Columbus with three second-half goals.
The Titans scored first on Cody Ediger’s goal in the third minute, but Noah Friend and Seth Cummins scored 10 minutes apart to give the Cougars a 2-1 halftime lead. Jacob Bogar scored on a penalty kick, and Cummins and Jack Meadows booted the final two goals.
Hershewe poured in six goals as Thomas Jefferson downed Columbus 7-2 in the first game of the day. Hershewe netted four goals in the second half to tie the school record set by Alex Renfro.
Drew Goodhope also scored for the Cavaliers, and goalkeeper Brock Conklin made four saves.
Chris Hutto and Caden Tedlock had first-half goals for the Titans.
The Cavaliers (5-4) decked Riverton 8-0 in the final game and finish 2-1 in the tournament.
Evan D’Amour scored two goals, and Drew Goodhope, Chase Kellenberger, Owen D’Amour, Conklin and Jaydan Arzet each had one.
The Cavaliers play host to New Covenant at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Lamar Tournament
LAMAR, Mo. — College Heights Christian trimmed Lamar 2-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-20) in the championship match of the Lamar Invitational on Saturday.
Diamond finished in third place in the tournament.
Prep roundup
