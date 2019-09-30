College Heights Christian swept each and every match from a short-handed Joplin squad in a 9-0 prep tennis win on Monday at the Joplin Athletic Complex.
The Cougars improved their dual record to 9-0.
Taylor Dunham, Grace Sanderson, Tessa Greathouse, Makenna Lewis, Jem Kionisala and Jaira Glaser won singles matches for the Cougars. The closest match was at No. 1, where Dunham beat Emma Watts 8-3.
In doubles, Sanderson-Lewis defeated Joplin’s Watts-Ashley Kurtz 8-1, while Dunham-Glaser beat Lilly Masters-Tristan Buckridge 8-0 and Greathouse-Kionasala topped Veronica Culbertson-Patience Adams 8-2.
The Eagles played without their No. 1 singles player Astrid Cardenas.
Joplin hosts Neosho at 4:30 today, while College Heights is at the Thomas Jefferson Invitational on Friday.
Webb City sweeps Monett
Webb City breezed pass Monett 9-0 at Millennium Family Fitness.
In singles action, Webb City’s Emiliana Angelini defeated Monett’s Diana Rodriquez 8-0, while Rebekah Goldin handed Stacy Hurtado an 8-3 defeat. Jalen Ansley was victorious over Meagan Hull by the score of 8-1, with Mallory Smith defeating Sydney Parrigon 8-0. Webb City’s Jadyn Hamilton won 8-0 over Katie Smith, and Madison Allen defeated Lourdes Morales 8-1 to wrap up singles play.
In doubles, Angelini and Smith were 8-2 winners over Hurtado and Rodriguez, while Goldin and Ansley defeated Smith and Hull 8-0. Hamilton and Allen won 8-2 over Parrigon and Morales to wrap doubles action.
Webb City hosts Carthage at 4:30 today at Millennium Family Fitness.
Thomas Jefferson beats Carl Junction
Thomas Jefferson (6-3) defeated Carl Junction 8-1 in a home matchup.
In singles action, Thomas Jefferson’s Audrey Neighmond defeated Abigail Hodson 8-2, while Johanna Jeyaraj defeated Taylor Storm 8-0. Juliana Joseph defeated Madeline Blackford 8-3, and Gabriella Laird won over Mariah Barnett 8-4. Torri Henson-Miyauchi defeated Hannah Clinage 8-1 for the Cavaliers.
Carl Junction’s Shirley Sherwood defeated Sydney Stamps 8-3 for the Bulldogs’ lone win.
In doubles, Neighmond-Jeyaraj defeated Hodson-Storm 8-6, while Joseph-Stamps defeated Blackford-Sherwood 9-7. Laird-Henson-Miyauchi defeated Barnett-Clinage 8-1.
Thomas Jefferson travels to Lamar for a match at 4:30 today.
Softball
CULVER HR LIFTS WEBB CITY
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Karson Culver delivered a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and Webb City beat Grove 6-5 on Monday in nonconference softball action at Webb City High School.
The Cardinals improved to 13-3 on the season.
Webb City’s Stacy Tyndall went 3-for-4, while Culver went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI.
Emalee Lamar tossed six innings for Webb City, allowing four earned runs on four hits while striking out 10. Haidyn Berry pitched the final inning and earned the win. She did not allow a hit in the seventh.
Grove’s Laken Malone took the loss after giving up five runs on nine hits, but she struck out 14 batters. Mikalle Pair hit a two-run home run for the Ridgerunners.
The game was tied at four after six innings. Grove took the lead in the top of the seventh when Sage Jackson doubled to left and later scored on Ava Sarwinski’s sacrifice fly.
In the bottom half, Tyndall hit a one-out double. With two outs, Culver smacked a 1-2 pitch over the fence in left field to give the Cardinals a walk-off win.
Webb City hosts Neosho at 4:30 today.
CARTHAGE WINS AT HOME
CARTHAGE, Mo. — In a clash between Tigers, Carthage topped Nevada 6-2 in a nonconference contest at Fair Acres Sports Complex.
Hallie Patrick and Landry Cochran had two hits apiece for Carthage (8-11), while Aubrey Willis, Natalie Rodriguez, Emily Calhoon and Cochran drove in one run apiece.
Calhoon was the winning pitcher. She allowed just one earned run and scattered six hits and struck out four.
Three players had two hits apiece for Nevada—Tylin Heathman, Blair Wilson and Madison Hyder.
Carthage is at Branson at 4:30 today.
VOLLEYBALL
McAuley wins
McAuley Catholic came back from an opening-set loss to defeat visiting Pierce City 22-25, 25-19, 25-13.
Liz Motazedi had three kills, two blocks and 11 digs, while Taylor Schiefelbein collected 10 assists to spark the Warriors, who hiked their record to 13-5-3.
McAuley will play host to Frontenac at 5:30 p.m. today.
College Heights rolls
GOLDEN CITY, Mo. — College Heights won its 14th match in as many outings and went to 2-0 in the Ozark 7 Conference with a victory against host Golden City.
The Cougars won 25-7, 25-4 behind Lainey Lett's 10 kills and Riley Chaffee's nine. Addy Thomas added 22 assists.
College Heights will host Thomas Jefferson at 6 p.m. Thursday.
SOCCER
Carl Junction falls
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Catholic shut out visiting Carl Junction 3-0.
Dane Rowe had two unassisted goals to give Catholic a 2-0 halftime lead. Colby Fritz netted the remaining goal at the 71st minute of the second half.
Catholic had 20 shots on-goal, compared to three for the Bulldogs.
Carl Junction (1-8) will be host to Nixa at 5 p.m. today.
