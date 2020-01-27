The College Heights Christian girls basketball team hiked its record to 15-1 while opening its Ozark 7 Conference schedule with a 57-16 win over Exeter at the Ozark Christian College gymnasium on Monday night.
College Heights junior center Catie Secker was the only player to score in double figures for either team with 14 points.
The Cougars led 36-7 at halftime.
College Heights will host Verona at 5 p.m. today.
College Heights boys 79, Exeter 46
Sophomore forward Miller Long had 23 points and 10 rebounds to spark College Heights in its opening Ozark 7 Conference contest at the Ozark Christian College gymnasium.
Others scoring in double figures for the Cougars were Curtis Davenport with 16 and Hagen Beck 14.
Cory Hillburn topped Exeter, which trailed 48-23 at halftime, with 23 points.
College Heights, going to 10-6 overall, will host Verona at 7 p.m. today.
Golden City girls 48, Thomas Jefferson 24
Golden City jumped out to a 32-11 halftime lead and never trailed in upending host Thomas Jefferson 48-24.
Kaylee Veach netted 14 points to lead Golden City and all scorers, while Brooke Beerly added 12 more to the winning cause.
Sydney Stamps led the Cavaliers with 13 points.
Thomas Jefferson (4-11) will play at Lighthouse Christian in Springfield at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 4.
Wrestling
CARTHAGE WINS PLATTE COUNTY INVITE
PLATTE CITY, Mo. — With three individual champions, Carthage won the 47th annual Platte County Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Carthage finished on top of the final standings with 190 points. Olathe North (186.5) and St. James (179) were second and third, respectively.
Carthage’s individual champions were Carlos Reyes (113 pounds), Anderson Ixcol (145) and Kelten Campbell (160).
Selvin Estrada (126), Davion King (138) and Kale Schrader (220) all finished second in their brackets.
An undefeated state champion a year ago, Schrader suffered his first loss of the 2019-20 season. St. James Academy’s Cade Lautt earned a 5-2 decision over Schrader in the bracket’s title match.
Also for the Tigers, Tanner Russow (120), Dagan Sappington (132), Brett Rockers (152) and Kanen Vogt (195) all won third-place matches. Kip Castor (106) and Obed Gonzalez both finished fourth.
Carthage hosts Webb City at 6 p.m. tonight.
RAIDERS, CARDINALS COMPETE IN PAOLA
PAOLA, Kan. — Frontenac took first and Webb City finished third in the team standings at the Paola Invitational on Saturday.
The Raiders finished with 171 points, while Paola was second (162) and Webb City third (142).
Frontenac’s Dawson Lapping (138), Will Jameson (152), Storm Niegsch (160) and Dylan Ensch (182) all won individual titles. Sylas Stone of Columbus was the runner-up at 160.
Webb City’s Josh Copher was the champion at 126, while Kyler Carter (120), Roger Carranco (170) and Buddy Belcher (220) all finished second in their respective brackets.
Also for the Cardinals, Brantley Carter took third at 138, while Bobby Pearish (106) and Donald Simonds (113) both placed fourth.
In the girls division, Webb City’s Hannah McDonald took fourth at 136. Addison Saporito of Columbus was the champion at 109 pounds, while teammate Emily Welch was the runner-up at 143.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.