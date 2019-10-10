In a key conference showdown between crosstown rivals, host College Heights Christian topped McAuley Catholic 25-18, 25-22 on Thursday night in prep volleyball action.
The Cougars remained undefeated.
“McAuley was a great battle,” College Heights coach Mary Colin said. “They played great defense against us. We had to pull our offense together. It was an exciting night. It was a great crowd, the gym was loud and both teams played great, so it was a lot of fun.”
College Heights hiked its record to 17-0 and 5-0 in the Ozark 7. McAuley fell to 15-7-3 and 3-1 in conference action.
For College Heights, Emmy Colin compiled 25 digs, eight service points and three aces, while Catie Secker and Lainey Lett recorded six kills apiece and Addy Thomas handed out 17 assists.
McAuley’s Taylor Schiefelbein recorded 10 digs, nine assists and three kills, while Carmen Colson (19 digs), Liz Motazedi (12 digs), Bella Bertoncino (seven digs, three kills) and Gracie Gardner (nine digs) also contributed nicely for the Warriors.
College Heights is at the El Dorado Springs Tournament on Saturday, while McAuley is at Exeter on Tuesday.
CARTHAGE KNOCKS OFF WILLARD
WILLARD, Mo.—The Carthage Tigers earned a signature win on Thursday night.
Carthage handed Willard its first conference loss with a 20-25, 28-26, 25-22 road victory.
Alexa Boyle led Carthage with 17 kills and five aces, while Sydnee Dudolski added nine kills and Isabelle Howrey added seven digs.
Carthage is now 21-7 overall and 4-2 in the COC, while Willard slipped to 21-3 and 5-1 COC.
Carthage is at Branson on Tuesday.
EAGLES DROP ROAD MATCH
REPUBLIC, Mo.—A close one slipped away from the Joplin Eagles.
Republic defeated Joplin 28-26, 22-25, 25-21 in COC prep volleyball action.
Senior libero Jeanie Juneweeranong had a double-double with 18 digs and 13 service points, while senior setter Mari Katheryn Saunders compiled 17 assists, eight digs and six kills.
Aubrey Ritter and Kacy Coss led Joplin’s attack at the net with six and five kills, respectively. Addison Saunders contributed nine service points for the Eagles (13-10-2).
Joplin hosts Pittsburg on Monday.
NIXA DEFEATS WEBB CITY
NIXA, Mo.— Nixa handed Webb City a 25-14, 25-18 loss, moving the Cardinals record to 19-4, 3-3 COC on the season.
Maddy Peeples led Webb City with seven kills, four digs and three assists. Ashley Cates finished with four kills and five digs, while Anna Swearengen had four kills. Allie Johnson had eight assists and five digs, while Sage Crane contributed eight assists and 11 digs.
Webb City takes part in the Lori Endicott Volleyball Invitational in Willard on Saturday.
VERONA MOVES PAST THOMAS JEFFERSON
Verona went on the road and defeated Thomas Jefferson 27-25, 25-20 on Thursday.
The Cavaliers (7-10-1) were led by Acelynn Tate’s four assists, four kills and two aces, while Kaylie Ball finished with four assists and three aces.
Thomas Jefferson is in action next in the El Dorado Springs Tournament on Saturday.
Tennis
WEBB CITY FALLS TO REPUBLIC IN DISTRICT FINAL
REPUBLIC, Mo. — Second-seeded Webb City suffered a 5-0 loss to top-seeded Republic on Wednesday in the championship match of the Class 2 District 11 girls tennis tournament.
In doubles, Republic’s Elsie Crawford and Katie Stiles defeated Emiliana Angelini and Mallory Smith 8-2 at No. 1, while Carly McAtee and Hannah Morgan topped Rebekah Goldin and Jalen Ansely 8-4 at No. 2 and Abby McCord-Sedalia Shumaker edged Jadyn Hamilton-Madison Allen 8-6 at No. 3.
In singles, Crawford defeated Angelini 6-2, 6-0 and McAtee beat Ansley 6-0, 6-2.
The individual district tournament begins today in Carthage.
