The bats keep booming and the arms keep dominating for the College Heights softball team.
After claiming their opener 19-0 on Monday, the Cougars (2-0) run ruled Springfield Catholic 15-0 on Tuesday afternoon at Joplin Athletic Complex.
Maddy Colin was nothing short of brilliant for College Heights, holding Catholic hitless over four innings of work. She struck out 10 batters and walked only one.
Of her 54 pitches, she threw 41 for strikes.
After jumping out to a 5-0 lead after three innings of play, the Cougars tallied 10 runs in the fourth, ignited by an RBI single by Kloee Williamson and Avery Good.
Jayli Johnson followed with a two-run double while Lauren Ukena and Colin added RBI singles, and Williamson capped the inning with an RBI groundout.
College Heights racked up 10 hits in the game, including a home run by Good in the third inning. Good, Johnson and Williamson picked up multiple-hit performances.
Williamson also swiped three bases.
The Cougars play at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Riverton.
In other scores, College Heights baseball beat Providence Academy 5-2 in its season opener. The Cougars also travel to Riverton at 4:30 Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.