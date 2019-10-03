College Heights Christian School kept its volleyball season record unblemished with a 25-19, 25-9 victory over Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday night in the Cougars' gymnasium.
Lainey Lett and Catie Secker made five and four kills, respectively, to lead the Cougars (15-0, 3-0 Ozark 7 Conference). Other CHC leaders included Addy Thomas with eight assists, Kaynahn Burk with eight points, Emmy Colin with 14 digs and Layne Jackson and Riley Chaffee each with two blocks.
Thomas Jefferson (7-8-1) received six assists from Acelynn Tate, four kills and four blocks from Winni Hiebert and six digs from Layni Solum.
The Cavaliers have a home match on Monday night against Pleasant Hope. The Cougars continue conference play Tuesday night at Verona.
CARDS IMPROVE TO 18-3
WEBB CITY, Mo.—Webb City rallied after dropping the opening set in a 23-25, 25-22, 25-23 come-from-behind win over Branson in COC volleyball action inside the Cardinal Dome.
The Cardinals improved their record to 18-3.
Webb City junior outside hitter Maddy Peeples recorded 11 kills, while senior outside hitter Anna Swearengen added 10 kills. Sage Crane contributed eight digs, while Allie Johnson and Anna Hettinger handed out 15 assists apiece.
Webb City is at Carl Junction on Tuesday.
CARTHAGE EARNS HOME WIN
CARTHAGE, Mo.—The Carthage volleyball team earned its 19th win of the season with a 25-16, 17-25, 25-12 win over Republic.
Senior outside hitter Alexa Boyle led Carthage with 13 kills and eight digs, while senior middle blocker Paige Schrader added five kills.
Chloe Black had 23 assists and Isabelle Howrey had eight digs.
Carthage (19-7-1) hosts Neosho on Tuesday night.
JOPLIN DROPS HOME MATCH
The Joplin Eagles ran into a stellar opponent on Thursday, as Nixa left town with a 25-9, 25-12 win.
Nixa is now 13-2, while Joplin fell to 9-8-1.
Joplin is at the Neosho Tournament on Saturday.
McAuley Catholic downs Verona
McAuley Catholic improved to 14-6-3 on the season with a 25-21, 25-19 triumph over Verona at McAuley Catholic High School.
Taylor Schiefelbein logged a team-high 14 assists and chipped in one kill, one block and 12 digs for the Warriors, while Gracie Gardner recorded five kills and Liz Motazedi six kills.
McAuley plays at home on Tuesday against Golden City.
Softball
Willard 12, Joplin 0
Willard scored six runs in the first inning on the way to a shutout over Joplin.
The Tigers recorded two hits and walked once to go with three Joplin errors in the first.
Rylie Ritchey and Kailie Crews each had three hits to lead the Tigers (9-6).
Tatum Stogsdill, Gabriella Quinn and Candace Bryant all recorded hits for Joplin (2-15).
Sydni Fletcher earned the win for Willard after striking out eight, while allowing three hits and two walks in seven innings. Brittany Shryock took the loss after allowing 12 runs, four earned, on 12 hits, two walks and a strikeout.
Joplin travels to Neosho for a 5 p.m. matchup on Tuesday.
NEOSHO 3, NIXA 1
NEOSHO, Mo.—Kyla Daspit earned the pitching victory for the Wildcats after limiting the Eagles to three hits and no earned runs.
The Wildcats received run-scoring hits from McKaylie Forest, Mikayla Long and Alivia Campbell in a three-run sixth inning.
Neosho hosts Joplin at 4:30 on Tuesday.
Soccer
Fair Grove 1, Thomas Jefferson 0
Fair Grove used an early goal from Griffin Merilatt in the 11th minute to move past Thomas Jefferson (5-8) on Thursday.
Thomas Jefferson finished with seven shots to Fair Grove’s nine. Thomas Jefferson goalie Colton Henkle finished with eight saves, while Fair Grove’s Jacob Moreland had seven saves.
Thomas Jefferson hosts Hillcrest at 4:30 Monday for Senior Night.
Tennis
Cardenas wins singles title at COC tourney
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Joplin’s Astrid Cardenas won the No. 1 singles bracket at Wednesday’s Central Ozark Conference tournament at Cooper Tennis Complex.
Just a sophomore, Cardenas defeated Republic’s Elsie Crawford 8-1 in the bracket’s championship match.
It's the second straight year that Cardenas has brought home some hardware from the event, as she won the No. 2 singles bracket last year as a freshman.
Joplin’s Emma Watts was the runner-up at No. 2 singles after falling to Ozark’s Claire Metcalf 8-0 in the title match.
Carl Junction’s Madeline Blackford and Taylor Storm finished second at No. 1 doubles, falling to Nixa’s Kirsten Bybee and Megan Brassard in the championship match.
In the title match at No. 2 doubles, Willard’s Kaitlyn Burson-Courtney Yates defeated Nixa’s Eloise Martens-Morgan Ansley.
Republic won the team crown, with Ozark second. Joplin, Nixa and Willard tied for third place.
Carl Junction, Webb City, Branson, Neosho and Carthage finished sixth through 10th.
Cross Country
Area runners compete at Lamar
LAMAR, Mo. — Area runners fared well at the Lamar Invitational on Tuesday at Lamar Country Club.
In the varsity boys 5K, Lamar’s Kolin Overstreet took first in 16 minutes, 39 seconds. El Dorado Springs’ Daelen Ackley finished second in 16:44 and Lamar’s Joe Kremp placed third in 16:47.
Finishing fourth through eighth were Mount Vernon’s Tristan Gaddis, Cassville’s Pace Evans, Lamar’s Ethan Pittsenbarger, Monett’s Julio Cruz and Carthage’s Elijah Nord.
Lamar (63) and Stockton (110) were the top two teams.
In the girls race, Lamar’s Kiersten Potter was first in 20:25 and College Heights Christian’s Grace Bishop took second in 21:57.
El Dorado Springs’ Hannah Klaiber was third, while Lamar’s Kara Morey took fourth. Cassville’s freshmen duo of Annie Moore and Jolie Evans finished sixth and ninth, respectively. McDonald County’s Bailey Miller was 10th, while College Heights’ Klohe Burk and Avery Parker crossed the line 11th and 12th, respectively.
El Dorado Springs (45) and College Heights (77) were the top two teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.