SENECA, Mo. — College Heights Christian dropped the first two sets but rallied to beat Seneca 3-2 (11-25, 23-25, 25-16, 26-24, 15-11) in a nonconference volleyball match Thursday night on the Indians' court.
Lainey Lett and Catie Secker slammed 20 and 17 kills, respectively, for the Cougars (6-0), and Secker also made 39 digs. Emma Woodford recorded four blocks, and Sarah Painter collected 43 assists and three aces among 15 points.
Seneca (1-4) received 11 kills and three blocks from Jera Jameson, nine kills from Kendyl Petty and Parker Long, 46 assists from Rylee Darnell, 33 digs from Rylee Nesvold and four aces from Braxton Raulston.
College Heights plays in the Lamar Tournament on Saturday. Seneca returns to action Tuesday at Crane.
Thomas Jefferson rallies
In a seesaw battle, Thomas Jefferson won the final two sets to defeat Wheaton 3-2 (27-25, 17-25, 12-25, 25-19, 15-12) in an Ozark 7 Conference match on the Cavaliers' court.
The Cavaliers (4-6) were led by Sonia Carlson with 11 kills, Winni Heibert with 10 kills, Nico Carlson with three blocks and Laynie Solum and Alice MacDonald with seven aces apiece.
Thomas Jefferson will hold its tournament today and Saturday. Matches will be played in one pool tonight and one pool on Saturday morning before the bracket finals on Saturday afternoon.
Bulldogs' Lewis breaks record
ANDERSON, Mo. — Carl Junction senior Salma Lewis set a school record as the Bulldogs beat McDonald County 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-21).
Lewis slammed 15 kills and became the Bulldogs' career leader with 866 kills, beating the former mark held by Lexi Miller, whose last volleyball season at Carl Junction was 2017.
The Bulldogs (3-1) also had four aces from Jessa Hylton, 31 assists from Logan Jones, 10 digs from Olivia Vediz and a block from Jillian Kennedy.
Carl Junction plays Saturday in the Springfield Classic.
Joplin sweeps
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Joplin posted a .281 team hitting percentage while beating Central 3-0 (25-20, 25-11, 25-16) in The Pit.
Emma Floyd led the Eagles' net play with nine kills and three blocks. Joplin (7-3) also received 10 digs from Aubrey Ritter, 19 assists from Addison Saunders, 16 points from Kacy Doss and 17 points from Angelina Schramm.
"I thought we blocked very well and hit very well," Joplin coach Staci Saunders said. "We stopped their hitting game with our blocks."
The Eagles open Central Ozark Conference play Tuesday night at home against Webb City.
Liberal tops Warriors
Visiting Liberal upended McAuley Catholic 3-0 (25-11, 25-19, 25-23).
The Warriors are back in action today and Saturday in the Thomas Jefferson Invitaitonal.
SOFTBALL
Neosho 1, Willard 0
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Wildcats made a first-inning run stand and captured the Central Ozark Conference contest.
Sierra Jones' two-out double in the bottom of the first scored Lili Graue, who had reached on an error, for the game's only run.
Neosho starter Phenix Scott gave up five hits, walked two and struck out one in 4 1/3 innings. Brittany Winchester allowed two hits and fanned two in the final 2 2/3 innings to earn the save.
Webb City 6, Branson 0
BRANSON, Mo. — Emma Welch and Bri Batson drove in two runs apiece as the Cardinals hiked their unblemished records to 11-0 overall and 4-0 in Central Ozark Conference play.
Haidyn Berry pitched a five-hit shutout, striking out eight batters and walking none.
Sha'lee Key reached on an error and scored on Hannah Wells' double to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead in the second inning, and Webb Cithy padded its advantage with four runs in the fourth.
Kaylyn Gilbert and Wells singled to put two runners on base with one out, and Batson and Ripley Shanks hit back-to-back run-scoring doubles. Welch capped the spree with a two-out, two run single.
Batson singled home Webb City's final run in the seventh inning.
The Cardinals finished with 12 hits, including three by Wells and two by Batson.
TENNIS
Thomas Jefferson 7, Webb City 2
Thomas Jefferson captured five singles matches and raised their dual record to 6-1.
Juliana Joseph, Sydney Stamps and Jessica Joseph were double winners for the Cavaliers. The No. 1 singles match went to a tiebreaker as the Cavaliers' Allison Ding edged Rachael Drum 9-8 (7-5).
Webb City's winners were Taylor Yockey at No. 5 singles and Drum and Kirsalyn Hood at No. 1 doubles.
The Cardinals (4-3) play Saturday in the Branson Tournament. Thomas Jefferson's next match is Monday at Carthage.
Republic 9, Joplin 0
REPUBLIC, Mo. — The closest match came at No. 3 doubles where the Tigers' Lauren Ueligger-Anna Davidson defeated Patience Adams-Taaliyah Oates by an 8-6 score.
Joplin has a home match Tuesday against Carl Junction.
Monett Invitational
MONETT, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson swept the singles titles and added a doubles crown while winning the Monett Invitational on Wednesday.
The Cavaliers' Allison Ding and Johanna Jeyaraj were the champions at No. 1 singles and No. 2 singles, respectively. Juliana Joseph and Sydney Stamps teamed up to win the No. 1 doubles bracket.
Daniela Marquez and Beverly Garcia finished first in the No. 2 doubles bracket.
Second-place finishers were Lamar's Lexi Phipps at No. 1 singles and Cora Pittsenbarger at No. 2 singles, Bolivar's Sophie Vesta-Reagan Hunt at No. 1 doubles and Clever's Carly Simpson-Mackenzie Simpson at No. 2 doubles. Clever took second place in the team standings.
