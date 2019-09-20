College Heights Christian and Columbus posted victories on Friday in the first round of the Cavalier Soccer Classic at Thomas Jefferson.
Seth Cummins and Caleb Wicklund tallied two goals apiece to lead the Cougars past Thomas Jefferson 5-0.
Cummins and Wicklund each had one goal to give CHC a 2-0 halftime lead, and Max Sitton joined in the scoring during the second half. Sitton's goal came off a free kick, and Wicklund's second goal was on a penalty kick.
The Cavaliers had a 12-6 advantage in shots on goal. Cavalier goalkeeper Brock Conklin made seven saves, and Jake Bogar had six saves for CHC.
Columbus blanked Riverton 4-0 in the classic opener, scoring two goals in each half.
Caden Tedlock, Chris Hutto, Saul Fontnez and Reese White had goals for the Titans.
The round-robin meet concludes with four games today — Thomas Jefferson vs. Columbus at 9 a.m., College Heights vs. Riverton at 10:30, College Heights vs. Columbus at 1 p.m. and Thomas Jefferson vs. Riverton at 2:30.
Softball
Kickapoo 17, Joplin 2
The Chiefs grabbed control early with six runs in the first inning and five in the second in the nonleague game at the Joplin High School softball field.
Kenzie Walker headlined the Chiefs' 14-hit attack, going 3-for-3 with four runs scored and eight runs batted in. She belted a grand slam home run to left in the first inning, an RBI double in the second and a three-run homer to center in the fifth.
Joplin (1-11) had one hit — Addison Wallace's run-scoring single to right in the fourth inning. The Eagles scored their second run in the fifth when Reece Schroer was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
The Eagles complete their five-game homestand at 5 p.m. Monday against Seneca.
Golf
Teeter, Bulldogs win
NEVADA, Mo. — Jenna Teeter fired a 2-over-par 74 to lead Carl Junction to the team title in the Nevada Lady Tiger Invitational at the Frank E. Peters Municipal Golf Course.
The Bulldogs had a 377 team score, followed by Webb City 395, Carthage 450, Stockton 457 and Joplin 480.
Carl Junction's Maddie Coats was second with 93, followed by Sarah Oathout of Webb City with 94, Abby Rogers of Carl Junction with 95 and Shelby Haskin of Purdy with 97.
Sophia Schwartz had Joplin's low score with 110.
Tennis
College Heights 9, Monett 0
The Cougars swept Monett at the Joplin Athletic Complex.
The closest match came at No. 1 doubles where Tessa Greathouse-Jim Kionisala defeated Diana Rodriguez-Stacy Hurtado 8-3. Greathouse downed Rodriguez 8-1 at No. 1 singles.
Monett Invitational
MONETT, Mo. — Bolivar defeated Thomas Jefferson for the team title in the Monett Invitational on Wednesday.
Individual bracket winners were Evelyn Maassen of Aurora at No. 1 singles, Johanna Jeyaraj of Thomas Jefferson at No. 2 singles, Megan Roberts-Lexi Barry of Bolivar at No. 1 doubles and Addison Martino-McKinley Hedges of Bolivar at No. 2 double.
Second-place finishers included Lexi Phipps of Lamar at No. 1 singles, Hadley Hicklin of Carthage at No. 2 singles and Gabriella Laird-Victoria Henson of Thomas Jefferson at No. 2 doubles.
