PIERCE CITY, Mo. — Miller Long scored 24 points as College Heights Christian defeated Exeter 76-36 on Friday night in a consolation game of the Pierce City Invitational.
The Cougars (1-2) had three more players reach double figures as Curtis Davenport had 13 points, Hagen Beck 12 and Ethan Meeks 10.
Corey Hilburn scored 16 points for Exeter (0-3).
College Heights plays Pierce City, a 65-62 winner over Verona, in the fifth-place game today at 4:30 p.m.
Sarcoxie boys 54,McAuley 35
DIAMOND, Mo. — Terio Asterio’s 20 points led three players in double figures as Sarcoxie beat McAuley Catholic in the seventh-place game of the Gem City Classic.
Drake Acheson and Jaron Malotte added 12 points apiece for the Bears, who led 22-8 after the first quarter.
Daniel Wagner and Thomas Black tallied 12 and 11 points, respectively, for McAuley.
The Warriors play host to Pierce City on Tuesday night.
McAuley Catholic’s girls play Sarcoxie for third place to tip off a four-game session today at 1.
Diamond and Galena (Mo.) meet in the boys third-place game at 2:30, followed by the two championship games — Diamond girls vs. College Heights Christian at 4 and Purdy boys vs. Lighthouse Christian at 5:30.
Prep roundup
