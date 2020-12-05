PIERCE CITY, Mo. — Miller Long drilled five three-point goals while scoring 22 points as College Heights Christian trimmed Pierce City 55-49 on Saturday in the fifth-place game of the Pierce City Tournament.
Curtis Davenport added nine points and Ethan Adel and Hagen Beck each had eight for the Cougars, who led 31-23 at halftime.
Pierce City’s Kyle Renkoski captured game honors with 23 points.
The Cougars (2-2) play Miller at 6 p.m. Monday at Ozark Christian College.
REEDS SPRING BOYS 51,CARL JUNCTION 42
FORSYTH, Mo. — Carl Junction took a two-point lead into the fourth quarter but was outscored 20-9 down the stretch to suffer a loss to Reeds Spring in its final game of the Forsyth Tournament.
Reeds Spring jumped out to a 16-9 lead early but was held scoreless in the second quarter as the Bulldogs went on an 8-0 run to take a one-point lead at halftime.
Alex Baker paced the Bulldogs’ scoring with 17 points, while Trenton Lehman and Josh Cory chipped in six points apiece.
Carl Junction (0-3) competes in the Carthage tournament on Thursday at 8:30 against Nevada.
Prep roundup
