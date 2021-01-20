CHEROKEE, Kan. — College Heights Christian built a 13-point halftime lead and withstood McAuley Catholic's third-quarter surge to earn a 46-37 victory on Wednesday night in a girls semifinal game of the Lancer Classic at Southeast High School.

The second-seeded Cougars (12-2) battle top-seeded Erie at 7:40 p.m. Friday in the championship game. The Red Devils defeated Baxter Springs 55-39 in their semifinal contest.

McAuley and Baxter Springs will decide third place at 5:50.

Lainey Lett and Jayli Johnson combined for 25 points to lead the Cougars' scoring attack. Lett tallied 13 points plus seven rebounds and two steals, and Johnson finished with two 3-point goals among her 12 points.

The Warriors' Kaleigh Teeter captured game scoring honors with 15 points, and Kennedy DeRuy chipped in with 11 points.

College Heights extended a 14-8 first-quarter lead to 26-13 at the intermission. The Warriors outscored CHC 16-5 in the third stanza to pull within two points, only to see the Cougars answer with a 16-8 edge in the closing minutes.

"We played three really strong quarters," Cougars coach John Blankenship said. "We struggled a bit in the third quarter, and part of that is what they did defensively. We adjusted in the fourth quarter and executed down the stretch. Lauen Ukena hit a couple of free throws down the stretch that gave us some security in the game.

"Coach (Mike) Howard did a great job with his team. They turned it around in the second half and had a good third quarter. The girls showed a lot of character and heart, which is characteristic of his teams."

In consolation bracket games, Riverton defeated Southeast 37-21, and Parsons downed Columbus 62-52.

Other games Friday in the West Gym have Columbus vs. Southeast for seventh place at 5:50 and Parsons vs. Riverton for fifth place at 7:40.

Boys second-round games will be played tonight. Semifinal action in the East Gym has top-seeded Erie vs. No. 4 College Heights at 5:50 and No. 2 Riverton vs. No. 3 Columbus at 7:40.

Consolation games in the West Gym match Wichita Independent vs. McAuley Catholic at 5:50 and Southeast vs. Baxter Springs at 7:40.

Tony Dubray Classic

LIBERAL, Mo. — St. Mary's Colgan and Galena — the top two seeds in the girls division — notched semifinal victories Wednesday night in the Tony Dubray Classic.

Addysin Scarrow and Mia Sarwinski combined for 43 points and nine 3-point goals to spark Galena past Bronaugh 58-28.

Scarrow drilled seven treys while scoring 22 points, and Sarwinski was right behind with 21 points for the Bulldogs, who outscored Bronaugh 22-5 in the third quarter to break away from a 27-14 halftime lead. Nicole Hagerman scored 19 points for Bronaugh.

Lauren Torrance's 23 points led Colgan past Liberal 57-35. Abby Barton paced Liberal with 11 points.

In consolation bracket games, Northeast-Arma defeated Thomas Jefferson 33-27.

Gabbi Heibert led all scorers with 12 points for Thomas Jefferson, and Sydney Stamps added nine. Allison Newport scored eight points for Northeast.

The Cavaliers play Northeast Vernon County at 5:15 p.m. Friday for seventh place.

Nevada's junior varsity beat Northeast Vernon County 40-25 behind 13 points from Jerica Collins and 12 from Lakyn Applegate. Ashlee Keith had eight points for Northeast Vernon County.

Tags

Trending Video