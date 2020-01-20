SPOKANE, Mo. — Freshman Curtis Davenport poured in 31 points Monday to spark fifth-seeded College Heights Christian to a 63-58 upset over fourth-seeded Reeds Spring (6-9) in the Spokane Boys Basketball Tournament.
Davenport, a 6-foot-5 center, led the Cougars and all scorers. He also pulled down eight rebounds.
Jacob Bogar was the only other College Heights player in double figures with 14.
The Cougars, hiking their record to 9-4, led 30-27 at halftime and 43-38 after three quarters.
College Heights will play top-seeded Spokane at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Spokane defeated eighth-seeded Verona 61-49.
Other teams in the tourney are Cassville, seeded second; Blue Eye third; Seymour sixth; and Southwest seventh.
Carl Junction boys 62, Hillcrest 52
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Bulldogs, after holding a 25-17 lead at halftime, got a third-quarter scare but held on to upend the Hornets.
Hillcrest came back to trail by just two points, 36-34, after three quarters. However, Carl Junction sealed the victory with a 26-18 advantage in the final period.
Isaac Hoberecht netted 20 points and Garrett Taylor 12 to top the Bulldogs.
Carl Junction (4-6 ) will play in the Pittsburg, Kansas, tournament at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Wyandotte boys 70,McAuley Catholic 46
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Wyandotte jumped out to a 36-25 lead at intermission and went on to cruise past visiting McAuley Catholic.
Daniel Wagner topped McAuley with 17 points.
McAuley (3-12) will play at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Wheaton.
