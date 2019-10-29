PIERCE CITY, Mo. — Third-seeded Diamond knocked off two higher seeds and won championship honors in the Class 2 District 11 tournament on Tuesday night at Pierce City High School.
The Wildcats first defeated second-seeded Pierce City 25-22, 25-18 in the semifinals and then beat top-seeded College Heights Christian 25-15, 25-21 in the title match.
Diamond (17-13-2) advances to the sectional tournament on Saturday and will play host Strafford (30-3) in the first round. The other half of the bracket pairs Licking (28-8) and Stockton (24-10-1).
College Heights downed Sarcoxie 25-18, 25-16 in its semifinal match. The Cougars finish the season with a 30-2-1 record.
Class 1 District 8
PURDY, Mo. — Second-seeded McAuley Catholic lost to third-seeded Wheaton 25-27, 25-21, 25-12 Tuesday night in the semifinal round of the Class 1 District 8 tournament at Purdy High School.
The Warriors finish up with a 17-10-3 record.
Wheaton then bowed to top-seeded Miller 25-17, 25-11 in the championship match.
The Cardinals (27-3-2) qualify for Saturday’s sectional tournament at Summersville. First-round pairings have Miller vs. Lesterville (18-12-4) and Summersville (11-18-4) vs. Billings (20-5-2).
