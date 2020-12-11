GRANBY, Mo. — After seeing a double-digit lead disappear in the fourth quarter, East Newton bounced back and defeated Webb City 75-70 in overtime Friday night in a matchup of undefeated boys basketball teams in the Patriots' gymnasium.
Kyson Lahman, 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior, poured in 31 points for the Patriots (6-0), including 13 of their 15 points in overtime.
The Patriots, ahead 27-20 at halftime, outscored Webb City 19-14 in the third quarter to open a 46-34 advantage.
But the Cardinals (1-1) rallied with a 26-point fourth quarter and tied the game 60-60 at the end of regulation.
East Newton then outscored Webb City 15-10 in the four-minute extra session.
In addition to Lahman, the Patriots had three more players reach double figures. Connor Killion hit three 3-point goals while scoring 16 points, and Gabe Bergen and Lucas Kimbrough contributed 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Cohl Vaden paced the Cardinals with 22 points, followed by William Hayes with 13 and Mekhi Garrard with 12. Hayes and Vaden each hit three treys, and Garrard made two.
The Cardinals are on the road again Tuesday night at McDonald County.
East Newton is idle until Dec. 19 when it plays Mount Vernon at 12:30 p.m. in the Four-State Shootout at Webb City.
WRESTLING
Neosho 55, Odessa 12
ODESSA, Mo. — The Wildcats won four matches by pin in their dual victory in the Bulldogs' gymnasium.
Neosho's falls came from Landon Kivett at 120 pounds, Jonny Chrisco at 126, Jeremiah Larson at 195 and Jarelle Boettger at 220. Larson's pin came with 23 seconds left in the first period, and the other three were in the second period.
At 170 pounds, the Wildcats' Eric Holt won by a 16-0 technical fall.
The Wildcats also won the closest match as three-time state champion Cayden Auch defeated Gavin Gross 5-3 in sudden victory at 160 pounds.
Neosho also had major decisions by Wyatt Black (106) and Raymond Hembree (113) and a decision by Nate Copeland (138).
The Wildcats wrestle today at Jefferson City in the Missouri Duals, hosted by Helias Catholic.
