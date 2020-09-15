CARTHAGE, Mo. — Jensyn Elder's triple scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Carthage rallied past Joplin 5-4 Tuesday afternoon in a Central Ozark Conference softball game at the Fair Acres YMCA Complex.
Elder's hit capped a nail-biting seventh inning that saw Joplin score twice in the top of the frame to take a one-run lead.
Madisyn Tracy beat out an infield hit to start the Joplin seventh and moved to second on Tatum Stogsdill's groundout to second. Reece Schroer reached on a dropped third strike as Tracy advanced to third. After Schroer moved to second base without a play, Abby McGinnis grounded out to first as Tracy scored the tying run. Ryleigh Sullidge followed with a single to center field to give the Eagles a 4-3 lead.
Landry Cochran doubled to center — her second double of the game — leading off the Carthage seventh, and Katie Crowe's sacrifice bunt advanced Cochran to third. Presley Probert lined out to second baseman Sullidge for the second out, but Lauren Haws came through on a 1-2 pitch with a single to right to score Cochran and tie the game. Elder then rapped a triple to center to score Haws with the winning run.
Elder also was the winning pitcher, giving up seven hits and one earned run while striking out five batters and walking none.
Jill McDaniel was the losing pitcher, allowing nine hits and four earned runs with six strikeouts and one walk.
Stogsdill had two hits for the Eagles (3-8, 1-2 COC), and Cochran and Ashlynn Jackson both had two hits for the Tigers (8-6, 2-1).
Jackson singled with two outs in the third and scored on Cochran's double to right to give Carthage a 1-0 lead.
Bailey Ledford and McDaniel singled to begin the Joplin fourth, putting runners at first and third. Ledford scored on a passed ball, and McDaniel came home on Stogsdill's single to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead.
The Tigers answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning on a walk and a triple by Mary Grace Richmond and single by Jordyn Jones that each scored a run to put Carthage ahead 3-2.
Joplin has another road league game Thursday at Nixa. Carthage is idle until Sept. 22 when it plays at Republic.
Webb City 14, Willard 3
WILLARD, Mo. — Haidyn Berry drove in five runs, and the Cardinals rode a pair of big innings to improve their unblemished record to 10-0 overall and 3-0 in Central Ozark Conference action.
Berry rapped run-scoring singles in the third and fourth innings and belted a three-run home run in the fifth. She also was the winning pitcher, striking out six batters during her six-hitter.
Two of Willard's hits were homers by Ryley Ritchey, a solo blast in the first inning and two-run shot in the third.
The Cardinals took the lead with seven runs in the third inning and ended the game with five runs in the fifth.
Hannah Wells' two-run double capped Webb City's third-inning spree that also included a grounder by Emma Welch and singles by Emalee Lamar and Shae'lee Key that each drove in a run. Another run scored on a wild pitch.
Berry's run-scoring single and an error gave the Cardinals a 9-3 lead after four innings, and Peyton Hawkins' RBI triple and Welch's fielder's choice preceded Berry's seventh homer of the season in the fifth. The last run scored on Key's grounder.
Hawkins and Lamar contributed two hits apiece to the Cardinals' 10-hit attack.
Webb City plays Thursday at Branson.
VOLLEYBALL
Webb City beats Seneca
SENECA, Mo. — The Cardinals swept Seneca 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-13) to improve their season record to 8-1-1.
Parker Long and Jera Jameson each had five kills for the Indians (1-3). Other leaders included Ellie Barnes with three blocks, Rylee Darnell with 13 assists, Long with 11 digs and Long and Nevaeh Neal with two aces apiece.
Seneca has another home match Thursday against College Heights Christian.
TENNIS
Thomas Jefferson 9, Monett 0
Allison Ding, Johanna Jeyaraj, Juliana Joseph, Sydney Stamps, Victoria Henson-Miyauchi and Jessica Joseph won the singles and doubles matches for the Cavaliers.
In a pair of 8-3 victories, Ding defeated Meagan Hull at No. 1 singles and Henson-Miyauchi beat Katie Smith at No. 5 singles.
The Cavaliers and Cubs play in the Monett Tournament today at 8:30 a.m.
