CARTHAGE, Mo. — It wasn't the best of starts for Lily Allman — a bogey and double bogey on the first two holes.
But Allman later went on a birdie barrage — five consecutive birdies to start the back nine — and fired a 2-under-par 69 to earn medalist honors in the annual eCarthage.com girls golf tournament on Monday at the Carthage Golf Course.
Allman finished seven strokes in front of runner-up Hailey Bryant of Carthage, who shot 76. A logjam for third place at 90 involved Emily Delman of Joplin, Sarah Oathout and Laya McAllister of Webb City, and Kaitlyn Soden of Seneca.
Completing the top 10 were Carthage's Shaely Garrison with 92, Carthage's Kim Lopez and Caitlin Derryberry with 95s and Joplin's Campbell Waggoner and Carthage's Aubri Fisher with 98s.
Carthage cruised to the team championship with a four-player total of 361.
Joplin placed second with 395, followed by McDonald County 402, Webb City 416, Seneca 440, Nevada 443, Carl Junction 449 and Monett 478.
After going 3-over on the first two holes, Allman birdied the seventh hole but gave that shot back with a bogey on 8 to make the turn at 38.
However, Allman began the back nine with birdies on the 408-yard 10th hole, 369-yard 11th hole, 127-yard 12th hole, 429-yard 13th hole and 332-yard 14th hole to get to 2-under. She parred the 15th hole and then birdied the 266-yard 16th hole, bogeyed the 102-yard 17th hole and parred 18 for a 31 coming in.
Bryant posted two 38s with three birdies (3, 15, 18), six bogeys and a double bogey.
SOFTBALL
Monett 7, Carl Junction 3
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Monett tallied five runs in the seventh inning — all after two were out — and rallied to beat the Bulldogs in nonconference action.
Kaitlyn Cendroski and Jenna Herald singled to start the Cubs' seventh inning. Carl Junction's Saedra Allen struck out the next two batters, but Caitlyn Calhoun doubled to score both runners and put Monett on top 4-3.
Singles by Molly Poole and Taylor Southard brought Calhoun around to score and left runners at first and third. After Poole scored on a wild pitch, Kate Huntress singled to score Southard with the final run of the inning.
Calhoun then retired the Bulldogs in order in the bottom of the seventh on a strikeout and two fly balls.
Calhoun and Allen both reached double figures in strikeouts. Calhoun finished with 11 strikeouts and zero walks while Allen fanned 14 and walked one.
Carl Junction scored its three runs in the fifth inning.
Kaitlyn Nease led off with a double to left, Bryn Neria reached on an error, and Sammie Sims singled to score Nease. After Kalyssa Hagston singled, Izzie Southern's two-out double scored Neria and Sims for a 3-1 lead.
Sims went 3 for- 4 to lead the Bulldogs' seven-hit attack.
Cendroski was 3 for 4 for Monett, including a solo home run in the fifth inning. Calhoun, Southard, Huntress and Herald added two hits apiece.
VOLLEYBALL
Neosho 3, McDonald County 1
NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho, with the score tied 1-1, won the final two sets to upend McDonald County.
The Wildcats won 25-20, 19-25, 25-20, 25-15 to hike their record to 9-1-1 and drop the Mustangs to 2-4.
Savannah Merriman led the way for Neosho with 10 kills, 20 points, 18 assists and four blocks.
Kateln Ferdig had seven kills and Erin Cooper 26 assists for McDonald County.
Neosho will host Republic at 4:30 p.m. today
TENNIS
Thomas Jefferson 9, Carthage 0
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson lost only four games in six singles matches and three games in three doubles matches to sweep by the Tigers.
Allison Ding defeated Anayansi Lopez-Rodas 8-0 in the top singles match and combined with Johanna Jeyaraj to topple Rodas and Katie Barton by the same score at No. 1 doubles.
Thomas Jefferson (7-1) plays Greenwood at 4:30 p.m. today at the Cooper Complex in Springfield.
