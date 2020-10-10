HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Doubles teams from Thomas Jefferson and Mount Vernon won their sectional matches on Friday afternoon.
Juliana Joseph and Sydney Stamps of Thomas Jefferson, who finished second in last week’s district tournament, defeated district champion Kaelin Holden-Kara Lemmer of Harrisonville 6-4, 7-5.
Mount Vernon’s Jasmine Sapiel and Emilee Smith, who claimed the district title at Thomas Jefferson, won in straight sets over Emily Bourassa-Laura Kimmell of Nevada 6-3, 6-4.
Thomas Jefferson’s Allison Ding and Johanna Jeyaraj finished 1-2 in last week’s district, but both lost their sectional matches.
District winner Alexia Phipps of Lamar beat Jeyaraj 7-5, 6-1.
Eden Fisher of Nevada, who lost the district final to Phipps, defeated Ding 7-5, 6-4.
The four winners earned a spot in the state tournament later this month in Springfield.
SOFTBALL
Neosho splits in tourney
ROLLA, Mo. — A three-run sixth inning carried Rolla to a 3-2 win against Neosho, but the Wildcats came back to dominate Pacific 15-0 in the Rolla Tournament.
Neosho held a 2-0 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning and outhit the host team 7-4.
Alivia Campbell led the Wildcats, going 2 for 3 with one RBI.
Neosho closed out Pacific in two innings, scoring 13 runs in the second inning after a two-run first.
Chloe Patterson held Pacific to one hit. Mikaylie Forrest led a Neosho 10-hit barrage, going 3 for 3 with five RBI.
Carthage 17, Wright City 1
ROLLA, Mo. — The Tigers (15-9) pounded 16 hits and rolled past Wright City in the Rolla Invitational.
Six Tigers had multi-hit performances, led by Katie Crowe with three hits and three runs batted in and Natalie Rodriguez with two hits and three RBI.
Carthage pitcher Jensyn Elder struck out nine batters and walked none in the four-inning game.
Prep roundup
