CARTHAGE, Mo. — Hailey Fullerton drained five 3s and scored a career-high 35 points to aid Carthage to a 82-50 win over Seneca on Thursday night at Carthage High School.
Playing for the first time in two weeks, the Tigers (11-7) were put in a 16-14 hole in the first quarter before outscoring Seneca (6-12) 68-34 in the final three periods.
“The two-week gap between games showed with a sluggish first half, but we came out with more energy and better execution in the second half and ran away from a hot-shooting Seneca team tonight,” Carthage coach Scott Moore said. “(Fullerton) was our offensive catalyst in the second and third quarters, which is how we scored 50 points as a team in the middle two quarters.”
Carthage also got 14 points from Kianna Yates and 13 points from Brinna Ream.
Aliya Grotjohn led the scoring for Seneca, draining seven triples and finishing with 33 points. Makayla French chipped in 10 points for the Indians.
Carthage plays host to Republic on Feb. 4.
“We will need to play better over the entire 32 minutes next week when we host Republic on Thursday, and the girls know that,” Moore said. “They will be up for that challenge.”
MCAULEY BOYS 75, JASPER 59
Matthew Dohmen and Daniel Wagner scored a combined 49 points to aid the McAuley Catholic boys team to a 16-point home win over Jasper on Thursday night.
Wagner, who finished with 23 points, eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career while Dohmen, who hit four 3s, finished with a game-high 26 points.
The Warriors (5-10) led 41-18 at halftime and 60-39 at the end of the third quarter.
Thomas Black also scored in double figures for McAuley with 11 points.
The Warriors play at Exeter tonight at 5:30.
MCAULEY GIRLS 47, JASPER 34
McAuley Catholic used a big third quarter to propel it past visiting Jasper.
The Warriors held a 24-20 halftime edge before outscoring the Eagles 21-5 in the third quarter.
Kayleigh Teeter led McAuley and all scorers with 19 points, while teammate Kennedy DeRuy added 11.
McAuley (11-6) will play at Exeter at 7 tonight.
WEBB CITY BOYS 57, PARKVIEW 51
NIXA, Mo. — Webb City turned the tide in the fourth quarter to upend Parkview on Thursday in pool play of the Nixa Invitational Basketball Tournament.
The Cardinals' next opponent will be determined from games today, one between Ozark and Kickapoo at 6 p.m. and another between Nixa and Parkview at 7:30. The tourney concludes Saturday.
Luke Brumit netted 20 points and Nickhai Howard 13 to lead Webb City, which trailed 26-25 at halftime and moved out in front 40-39 after three quarters.
Elijah Whitley was the only Parkview player to score in double figures with 22 points.
Webb City (13-4) outscored the Vikings 17-12 in the final quarter.
WRESTLING
JOPLIN 63, REEDS SPRING 17
The Joplin wrestling team registered four falls en route to a decisive 63-17 dual victory over Reeds Spring on Thursday night at Joplin High School.
Earning pins for the Eagles were Sam Melton (106-pound weight class), Rocky Walker (126), Brenden Mynatt (160) and Scott Lowe (195). Jack Stanley (152) also picked up a win for Joplin with a 4-2 decision in sudden victory.
Reeds Spring was empty at six weight classes.
Joplin competes in the Central Ozark Conference Tournament at Republic High School on Saturday.
CARTHAGE GOES 2-0
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Cartage wrestling team went 2-0 in a dual triangular on Thursday night at Central Springfield, defeating Waynesville 50-18 and defeating Central 72-3.
Carthage recorded three falls, one technical fall and three decisions against Waynesville. Earning pins were Bradyn Tate (113), Davion King (145), and Braxdon Tate (152), while Luke Gall (182) won by technical fall. Carlos Reyes (120), Eli Sneed (138) and Grey Petticrew (160) each won by decision.
Against Central, Carthage logged four falls, one technical fall, one major decision and one decision. Earning pins were Reyes, Sneed, Braxdon Tate and Anthony Salas (220). Central was empty at six weights.
Carthage competes in the COC Tournament on Saturday at Republic High School.
NEOSHO 49, CJ 13
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Neosho wrestling team claimed team points at 10 of 14 weight classes as it downed Carl Junction on Thursday night at Carl Junction High School.
Logging pins for the Wildcats were Landon Kivett (120), Hayden Crane (132), Nate Copeland (138), Trent Neece (152) and Cayden Auch (160). Jonny Chrisco (126) won by major decision, while Eli Zar (145), Jacob Fry (220) and Nikolas Olivares (285) each won by decision.
Carl Junction, empty at 170, got a major decision from Jesse Cassatt (182), as well as decisions from Lukas Walker (106), Max Matthews (113) and Cayden Bollinger (195).
Neosho and Carl Junction compete in the COC Tournament on Saturday.
