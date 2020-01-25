LIBERAL, Mo. — The Galena girls basketball team edged conference rival St. Mary’s Colgan 44-40 on Saturday night in the championship game of the Tony Dubray Classic at Liberal High School.
It's the first title at the event in program history for Galena’s girls.
Freshman guard Mia Sarwinski scored 12 points and was named the girls MVP. Galena's Addyson Scarrow added 10 points and was an all-tourney selection. Emily Imhof led Colgan with 12 points.
Golden City beat Liberal 45-26 in the third-place game.
On the boys side, Golden City defeated Galena 63-53 in the championship game.
Arlo Stump earned MVP honors after scoring 28 for the Eagles. Chain Parrill added 27 points for Golden City. Brett Sarwinski scored 27 for the Bulldogs.
Thomas Jefferson beat Liberal 69-50 to claim third-place.
The Cavaliers had four players score in double figures, as Chase Kellenberger and Dylan Dean-Heck scored 15 apiece, while Brock Conklin and Dhruv Gheewala each added 12.
Tyler West had 12 for Liberal and Colten Slinker added 10.
CARTHAGE GIRLS TAKE THIRD PLACE
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Carthage outscored Cassville in every quarter on the way to a 48-23 win in the third-place game of the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament at Pittsburg High School.
Holding a one-point advantage after the first quarter, the Tigers stretched their lead to 11 by the intermission. Carthage limited Cassville to six total points in the second half on the way to the win.
Hailey Fullerton led Carthage with 17 points, making a team-high three 3-pointers. Kianna Yates finished with 13 points in the win.
Cassville was led in scoring by Madry McCrackin’s eight points. Riley Morris and Kyren Postelwait each scored five.
WICHITA WEST DOWNS CARL JUNCTION BOYS
Wichita West built an insurmountable first-half lead en route to a 65-47 win over Carl Junction in the seventh-place game of the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament.
The Pioneers turned a nine-point first-quarter lead into a 22-point lead by the intermission after outscoring the Bulldogs 16-3 in the second period. Wichita West held the pace in the second half to earn the win.
Jackson Huffman and Blake Poorman each scored nine points to lead Carl Junction, while Trentyn Lehman added eight.
Wichita West was led by Hezekiah Washington, who scored a game-high 19. Mikayel Foster put up 13, while Jaylin Henderson scored 11.
CARTHAGE BOYS EARN WIN
LEBANON, Mo. — Carthage defeated Bishop DuBourg 78-66 for fifth-place at the Hall of Fame Classic at Lebanon High School.
Alex Martini scored 26 points and Taris Jackson added 21 for the Tigers (8-8).
Up 37-28 at the half, the Tigers erupted for 26 points in the third period to take a comfortable 63-46 advantage into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers went 2-1 at the three-day event, falling to MICDS 52-39 on Thursday before beating the Lebanon junior varsity squad 64-34 on Friday.
THOMAS JEFFERSON GIRLS TAKE FIFTH AT NEO TOURNAMENT
NEOSHO, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson earned a hard-fought 28-21 win over Wright Christian Academy in the fifth-place game of the NEO Tournament.
The Cavaliers (4-10) were led in scoring by Jaden Moore, who finished with a game-high 11 points. Alivia Beard added nine, while Sydney Stamps scored five.
Thomas Jefferson hosts Golden City at 6 p.m. Monday.
