SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Cole Gayman is expected to be one of the top arms in the area this spring.
The Missouri Southern signee may have had his best stuff on Friday afternoon. The right-hander punched out a season-high nine batters and tossed five shutout frames to lead Webb City (4-0) past Hillcrest 10-0.
Gayman, the winning pitcher, allowed only four hits. He threw 50 of his 74 pitches for strikes, and induced two groundouts and as many flyouts.
While Gayman got it done on the bump, the Cardinals got it done in the batters box. Webb City was driven by a seven-run fifth inning thanks to a solo home run by Treghan Parker, who has also signed to play baseball at Southern.
After back-to-back singles by Matt Woodmansee and Shane Noel, Gayman drove in two on a two-run single to make the score 6-0. Jeremiah Leaming added another two-run single and Eric Fitch had a run-scoring one-bagger.
Devrin Weathers set the tone early for the Cardinals, driving in Fitch on a single to left. Woodmansee plated Weathers on a ground out to first to give Webb City a 2-0 lead in the third.
Leaming accounted for the final scoring margin. He produced a sacrifice fly to score Gavin Stowell.
The Cardinals tallied 13 hits in the game — Weathers, Parker, Gayman, Leaming and Fitch each had two or more hits.
Webb City hosts Monett at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Joplin splits in Tiger/Zebra Classic
PRYOR, Okla. — The Eagles winning streak was extended before it was ended on Friday.
In the Tiger/Zebra Classic, Joplin earned a hard-fought 12-11 victory over Claremore in game before suffering a 7-3 setback to Fort Gibson in a matinee matchup.
The Eagles are 4-1 to open the spring season for the second season in a row dating back to 2019.
Game one saw Joplin coming out firing on all cylinders. Run-scoring hits by Kohl Cooper and David Fiscus lifted the Eagles to a 2-0 first-inning lead, and then the second inning happened.
Fielding Campbell, Bodee Carlson, Ethan Guilford and Cooper powered the inning with RBI knocks to increase the lead to 6-0. After Claremore got on the board in the bottom of the second, Fiscus produced a sacrifice fly and Alex Curry drove in two off a single to make the score 9-1 in the fourth.
However, Claremore answered with five runs in the bottom half of the inning to pull within 9-6. Joplin added three pivotal runs in the fifth to open up a six-run advantage.
Claremore shaved the deficit to one with five tallies in the final two frames, but Byler Reither induced a game-ending fly out to help the Eagles escape with the win.
Every Joplin hitter collected at least one or more hit in the game. Cooper and Campbell went a combined 4-for-8 with five RBI. Campbell was the winning pitcher.
Fort Gibson drew first blood in game two and added four runs in the fifth to take a commanding lead late.
The Eagles managed only six hits and struck out nine times in the game.
As for silver lining's, Campbell tallied another multi-hit game and stolen a base. Joe Jasper tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief, striking out three batters.
Joplin concludes play in the Tiger/Zebra Classic on Saturday when they travel to play at Pryor at 3 p.m.
College Heights softball tops Riverton
RIVERTON, Kan. — A six-run third inning and another dazzling outing by Maddy Colin led the Cougars (3-0) to an 8-1 victory over Riverton on Friday.
After storming out to a 2-0 lead, Colin singled on a hard ground ball to center to score Kloee Williamson, making the score 3-0 in the third. Ari Calandro came around to score on a wild pitch and Sarah Painter came through with a two-run RBI double to left to increase the lead to 6-0.
Lauren Ukena capped the big inning with a suicide squeeze bunt to plate Painter, and Ukena eventually crossed home on a passed ball.
Colin earned the win for College Heights. The righty surrendered one run on three hits over seven innings, striking out 15 batters and walking just one.
The Cougars finished with 10 hits — Williamson, Colin and Painter all collected multi-hit performances.
The College Heights baseball team also faced Riverton, falling 15-0. The Cougars are now 1-1. Both teams face Exeter at home on Tuesday.
