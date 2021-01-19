GOLDEN CITY, Mo — In a battle of two of the top boys teams in Class 1, No. 5 Golden City (13-3) knocked off previously unbeaten Lockwood (12-1) with a 61-48 victory to claim its own tournament for the second straight season on Saturday night.
“Lockwood got us in their tournament earlier in the year, so our kids really wanted to pay back the favor tonight,” Golden City coach Michael Reeves said. “In the first half, Lockwood battled, but our kids battled on the defensive end in the second half and passed around the ball offensively. We got open shots for everyone. Our kids took a lot of pride in wanting to win our tournament and trying to get the No. 1 seed in districts.”
The Tigers held a 30-27 advantage at the break, but the Eagles responded with a 34-18 second half to pull away.
Lane Dunlap, who was named tournament MVP, poured in a game-high 39 points while knocking down a trio of triples. Chain Parrill added 15 points for Golden City.
For Lockwood, Max Schnelle had 18 points while Blaine Garver had 13.
Golden City hosts Miller at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Lockwood plays in the Stockton Tournament starting Monday.
DIAMOND GIRLS 42,GREENFIELD 41
In the championship game on the girls side, Class 3 No. 6 Diamond (13-2) edged Class 2 No. 4 Greenfield (14-4) in a thriller.
With a 23-10 halftime advantage, Diamond staved off a late comeback attempt from Greenfield. Greenfield outscored the Wildcats 30-19 in the second half.
Taaron Drake, who hit three shots from deep, led Diamond with 15 points while Grace Frazier chipped in 13. Greenfield was paced in scoring by Morgan Wright with 15 points.
Diamond plays host Marionville in the Marionville Lady Comet Classic on Tuesday. Greenfield hosts Clever at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
JASPER BOYS 62,GREENFIELD 47
Jasper (4-10) dominated from the opening frame, scoring 25 points in the first quarter and never looked back in a 15-point victory over Greenfield (2-12) to claim consolation honors in the Golden City Tournament on Friday night.
Jared Tidball put together a dynamic performance for the Eagles, scoring a game-high 28 points while knocking down two triples to lead Jasper. Ethan Cawyer chipped in 16 while Kevin Moua added 11.
In double figures for Greenfield, Connor Lewandowski finished with 20 points while Jacob Feezell had 11.
Up next, Jasper hosts Archie at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
WRESTLING
NEOSHO WINSBRANSON INVITE
BRANSON, Mo. — The Neosho wrestling team crowned six individual champions en route to a first-place team finish at the Branson Invitational on Saturday at Branson High School.
The Wildcats bested the field with 258.5 team points. Ozark finished runner-up with 160 points, while Rolla (132), Carl Junction (124) and Marshfield (107) rounded out the top five.
Claiming individual titles for Neosho were Raymond Hembree (106-pound weight class), Landon Kivett (120), Eli Zar (145), Cayden Auch (160), Eric Holt (170) and Jeremiah Larson (195).
Hembree, improving to 25-5 on the season, pinned Monett’s Simon Hartline in the finals, while Kivett won his finals match with a first-period fall over Smithville’s Kolby McClain to improve to 20-7.
Eli Zar moved to 19-5 with a 2-0 decision over Rolla’s Alexander Sederburg in his final match.
Auch, a three-time defending state champion who’s 29-0 on the year, earned a 10-1 major decision over Rolla’s Andre Ridenhour in the finals.
Holt pinned Ozark’s Thomas Rushing early in the third period of his finals match to improve to 26-4, and Larson maintained an unblemished season record at 27-0 by pinning Monett’s Joshua Harvey in the finals.
The Wildcats also had runners-up in Jack Lankford (113), Hayden Crane (132), Nate Copeland (138) and Trent Neece (152). Eric Renner (220) placed third.
Jesse Cassatt (182) led the way for Carl Junction with a first-place finish after defeating Rolla’s Hayden Fane by an 8-4 decision in the finals. Brennan Carey (220) finished runner-up for the Bulldogs, while Max Matthews (113), Dexter Merrell (138), Cole Stewart (145) and Cayden Bollinger (195) each placed third.
Monett, placing sixth as a team with 103 points, had three runners-up in Hartline, Harvey, and Harrison Merriman (285). Ben Bluel (132) and Ethan Umfleet (182) both placed third.
JOPLIN FOURTH AT REPUBLIC
REPUBLIC, Mo. — Sam Melton (106) claimed an individual title to headline the day for Joplin, which finished fourth as a team Saturday at the Republic Invitational with 156 team points.
Camdenton won the team title with 255 points and was followed by runner-up Ozark (177.5) and third-place Rogersville (174).
Melton improved to 15-1 on the season after going 4-0 on the day with three falls and a 7-4 decision over Central’s Lucas Gideon, who placed second.
The Eagles also had a runner-up finisher in Brendan Mynatt (160), while Josiah Vaughn (132), Brayden Thomas (182), Scott Lowe (195) and Gunner Price (285) each placed third.
Webb city CROWNSONE AT WILLARD
WILLARD, Mo. — Webb City’s Jacob Ott went 4-0 with two first-period falls and two major decisions to win the individual title at 195 in the Tiger Pride Battle at Willard High School on Saturday.
Ott, improving to 14-3 on the season, clinched his title with an 11-3 major decision over Helias Catholic’s Tanner Napier.
The Cardinals had one other finalist in runner-up Roger Carranco (182). Brayden Hollingsworth (160) placed third and Kole Carr (285) fourth.
In the team standings, Webb City placed sixth with 90 points.
Helias Catholic took home the team title with 189.5 points, while Bolivar (172) finished second and Farmington (166) third.
Prep roundup
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.