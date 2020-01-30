JASPER, Mo. — Jasper outscored McAuley Catholic 25-22 in the final period and edged the Warriors 71-69 in a back-and-forth boys nonconference contest on Thursday night in the Eagles’ gymnasium.
Daniel Wagner scored 18 points to lead the Warriors (3-14), while Matthew Dohmen scored 12. Thomas Black added 11 points to give McAuley three players in double figures.
Jasper’s Jared Tidball poured in 30 points to capture game scoring honors.
McAuley hosts Exeter at 5:30 tonight in the homecoming game.
TIGERS TOP WILDCATS
CASSVILLE, Mo.—Sara Golden scored 14 points and Hailey Fullerton added 12 to lead Carthage past Cassville 53-30 in nonconference girls basketball action.
Up 24-13 at halftime, the Tigers outscored the Wildcats 18-7 in the third period to take a 22-point advantage into the fourth quarter.
Madry McCrackin netted 10 points for Cassville.
Carthage (11-8) is at Republic at 6 on Thursday.
WRESTLING
Carthage wins pair
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage earned a pair of wins after dismantling Raymore-Peculiar 48-27 and Waynesville 57-12 on Thursday night.
In the Tigers’ win over the Panthers, Tanner Russow earned a win by pin over Brayden Welcher at 120 pounds, with Selvin Estrada (126), Obed Gonzalez (182) Kip Castor (106) and Carlos Reyes (113) also winning by pin. Kelten Campbell (160) won by a 6-4 decision, while Kale Schrader (220) earned a 4-1 win by decision.
Carthage’s Reyes (113) won by pin against Waynesville as did Estrada (126), Dagan Sappington (132), Anderson Ixcol (145), Gonzalez (182) and Schrader (220).
Russow (120) earned a 4-0 decision, while Alexis Vasquez (285) won with a 4-2 decision. Castor (106) won by a 4-0 decision.
Carthage takes part in the Central Ozark Conference meet on Saturday at Joplin High School.
Prep roundup
