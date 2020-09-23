CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Sierra Jones drove in six runs to lead Neosho past Carl Junction 12-2 in five innings Wednesday afternoon in a Central Ozark Conference softball game.
Jones, the shortstop, hit two doubles in four trips to the plate and scored two runs. Two runs scored when she reached on an error in the first inning, and she doubled home a run in the third. She hit a two-run double in the fourth and drove in a run with a grounder in the fifth.
Bailey Bowers belted a three-run home run in the fourth inning for the Wildcats, and Brittany Winchester hit a solo shot two batters later.
Lili Graue and McKaylin Forrest both had three hits, and Graue scored three runs. Alivia Campbell added two hits.
Winchester was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits and striking out two in five innings.
Carl Junction scored both of its runs in the bottom of the fourth as singles by Jayden Green and Kacie Ford each scored a run.
CROSS COUNTRY
Carthage boys win
NIXA, Mo. — Carthage captured the large school boys team championship on Tuesday in the Nixa Invitational.
The Tigers had all six runners finish in the top-20 and finished with 53 points, followed by Nixa with 81 and Lamar with 114.
Lamar's Joe Kremp won the race in a time of 16 minutes, 10 seconds for the 5,000-meter course. Teammate Ethan Pittsenbarger came in fifth.
Mariques Strickland led a Carthage pack and finished eighth, and teammates Malcolm Robertson, Miguel Solono and Coltyn Herrera were the next three runners to cross the finish lane. The Tigers' richard Contreras and Ty Lewis were 15th and 19th, respectively.
Neosho's Kaden Cole finished third, and Carl Junction's Collin Emmert and Monett's Julio Cruz Jr. were 13th and 14th, respectively.
Neosho took third in the girls division with 129 points, trailing Nixa (39) and Ozark (61).
Kiersten Potter of Lamar was the top area finisher, placing sixth.
Other top-20 finishers included Carl Junction's Hannah Franks (13th), Carthage's Kimberly Hernandez (15th) and Neosho's Bailey Miller (17th) and Riley Kemna (19th).
The invitational's small school division races were held on Wednesday.
Rilee Simons of Mount Vernon had the top area finish, taking third in the girls race (20:59). She was one second behind runner-up Lily Sunsucker of Spokane and 2:15 behind winner Riley Arnold of Blue Eye.
Sarcoxie's Annette Ramirez and Tiah Cupp were 18th and 20th, respectively, and Lori McNeill of Wheaton was between them in 19th.
Dugan Pogue of Sarcoxie was the highest area finisher in the boys race, taking 24th.
TENNIS
Joplin 6, Carl Junction 3
The Eagles swept the doubles matches while earning the dual victory on Tuesday.
Joplin's doubles winners were Astrid Cardenas-Emma Watts at No. 1, Jensen Vowels-Lauren Laird at No. 2 and Cloey Blank-Brynn Driver at No. 3.
Watts, Vowels and Laird also won their singles matches at the top three spots on the ladder.
Carl Junction's points came from Hope Sponsel at No. 4 singles, Jenna Besperat at No. 5 singles and Valeria Alamina-Poor at No. 6 singles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.