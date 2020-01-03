CAMDENTON, Mo. — The Joplin boys ran out to a 41-8 lead at halftime and never trailed in roaring past Camdenton 63-36 Friday night in boys' basketball action on the Lakers' court.
After what Joplin coach Jeff Hafer described as a slow start for the Eagles, he substituted Isaiah Davis and Andreis Gaines 3 1/2 minutes into the first quarter to turn things around.
"They gave us quite a boost, and we went on a 15-0 run," Hafer said. "Overall, we had a collective good effort and shared the ball well."
Gaines finished with 14 points, and Davis netted 12. Always Wright led the Eagles with 16.
Brandon Pasley topped Camdenton with 11.
Joplin (7-3) will play Jefferson City at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Kaminsky Classic.
Carl Junction boys, 54-53 OT
MONETT, Mo. — The Carl Junction boys outscored Monett 9-8 in the overtime period to earn the win.
Isaac Hoberecht led the Bulldogs (3-2) with 25 points, including a pair of 3-point makes from the field. Jackson Huffman added 11 to give Carl Junction a pair of double-digit scorers. Huffman finished with three makes from the perimeter in the win. Alex Dixon added five points, while Brady Sims and Blake Poorman each put up five.
Carl Junction takes part in the Kaminsky Classic against Francis Howell for a 3:30 p.m. matchup on Thursday.
McAuley boys, 55-52
The McAuley Catholic boys outscored Southeast (Kansas) 14-10 in the fourth quarter to earn the win.
The Warriors (2-7) trailed 42-41 with eight minutes left in regulation before rallying for the win.
McAuley was led in scoring by Daniel Wagner, who finished 17 points. Matthew Dohman scored 13, and Thomas Black added 12 to give the Warriors three players in double figures.
Southeast’s Jace Coltrane led all scorers with 27 points. Reece Jacobs added seven, and Hayden Wilson had six for the Lancers.
McAuley takes part in the Miller Tournament with a 7:30 p.m. matchup against Sarcoxie on Tuesday.
McAuley girls 48, Southeast 40
McAuley got off to a slow start but opened up a big second quarter to take command over visiting Southeast of Cherokee, Kansas.
The Warriors expanded a 12-11 edge after the first quarter into a 28-19 lead at halftime.
"We forced turnovers in the second quarter and were able to break them down off the dribble," said McAuley coach Mike Howard.
Kaleigh Teeter led McAuley and all scorers with 24 points, while Kennedy DeRuy added 10 points to the Warrior cause.
Katie Bitner topped Southeast with 13.
McAuley (7-3) will play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Jasper.
SHILOH CHRISTIAN GIRLS 60, NEOSHO 50
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Neosho led 31-26 at the half, but the Saints outscored the Wildcats 19-10 in the third period.
Olivia Hixson and Maile Gindling scored 13 points apiece for Neosho, while Brylee King added 11.
Ryli Russ scored 21 points and Acie Thurlby added 18 to lead Shiloh Christian.
Swimming
NEVADA INVITATIONAL
NEVADA, Mo. — Carthage entries won six events in the Nevada Invitational on Thursday.
The Tigers received victories from Hope Fultz in the 200-yard freestyle, Nadya Housh in the 500 free, Karsen Dininger in the 100 backstroke and Cassidy Smith in the breaststroke.
The Tigers also won the 200 medley relay (Dininger, Smiith, Housh and Madison Riley) and 200 free relay (Riley, Smith, Dininger and Fultz).
Lamar's Meghan Watson was the meet's lone individual double winner, taking the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. Teammate Kaitlyn Davis prevailed in the 100 freestyle.
Nevada won the other two events as Hallie Short took the 50 freestyle and joined Maggie Leisure, Brynn Wolfe and Emma Leisure on the 400 free relay team.
