OZARK, Mo. — The Joplin boys basketball team outscored Ozark by eight points combined in the second and third quarters to come away with a 66-61 victory in its regular-season finale on Thursday night at Ozark High School.
After falling in a 12-9 hole by the end of the opening period, the Eagles won the second period 17-11 and the third period 17-15 to take a five-point lead into the fourth. The two teams exchanged 23 points in the final stanza.
Always Wright and All Wright led the Joplin scoring with 22 and 15 points, respectively. Dante Washington added 10 points, while Dominick Simmons and LT Atherton chipped in seven points apiece.
Tyler Harmon paced the Ozark offense with a game-high 23 points, while Ethan Whatley added 16 points and Blaine Cline 14 points.
Joplin plays Republic at Republic High School in the first round of the Class 6 District 12 tournament on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
OZARK GIRLS 66, JOPLIN 25
While the Eagles ended the regular season on a disappointing note, Joplin (7-18) finished the year with its best regular season record since 2016-17.
Ozark (13-11) poured in 30 points in the first quarter and cruised to the victory at home.
"I had us trying something new to start the game and it was a bad decision on my part," Eagles coach Luke Floyd said. "That started us off on the wrong foot and it was downhill from there."
Anna Hitt scored a game-high 19 points to pace the Tigers. Moriah Putt chipped in 12 points while Riley Boggs had nine.
Emma Floyd captured team honors with 10 point to lead Joplin.
CJ BOYS 65, AURORA 63
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction boys basketball teamed capped its regular season on a high note, staving off Aurora late for a two-point triumph Friday at Carl Junction High School.
The Bulldogs (7-18) jumped out to a 16-13 lead and held a 32-24 advantage at halftime. Aurora pulled to within five points of CJ by the start of the fourth quarter.
Carl Junction had four scorers in double figures. Alex Baker led the way with a team-high 22 points, while Josh Cory added 16, Sincere Williams 15 and Blake Poorman 12.
Orion Welch paced the scoring for Aurora with 15 points.
Carl Junction opens play in the Class 5 District 12 tournament on Tuesday, taking on Webb City at Webb City High School at 7 p.m.
WEBB CITY BOYS 81, NEOSHO 56
WEBB CITY, Mo. —The Webb City boys basketball team found its rhythm offensively in the third quarter, scoring a whopping 30 points to pull away for a 25-point victory over Neosho on Thursday night at the Cardinal Dome.
The Wildcats led the Cardinals 17-14 after the first quarter, but Webb City (17-8, 5-4 COC) responded with a 19-12 second quarter to take a 33-26 lead at the break. From there, it was all Cardinals.
Webb City had a balanced scoring attack with four players finishing with 10 or more points. Kaden Turner registered a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds while Mekhi Garrard had 16, Cohl Vaden 15 and Nickhai Howard with 12.
The Cardinals dominated the glass, collecting 58 rebounds versus Neosho's 28. Chase Flynn, Landon Austin and Isaiah Green scored 12 points apiece to lead the Wildcats (12-11, 3-5 COC).
Top-seeded Webb City hosts fourth-seeded Carl Junction at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Class 5, District 12 semifinal game. Second-seeded Neosho hosts third-seeded Monett at 7 p.m. Monday in Class 5, District 11.
WEBB CITY GIRLS 53, EAST NEWTON 22
After a rough stretch of late, the Cardinals built some momentum heading into district play.
Webb City (8-14) jumped out of the gates with a 27-13 lead at the break and cruised to a lopsided victory over the Patriots. The victory snapped a four-game losing skid for the Cardinals.
To lead Webb City, Jaydee Duda scored a game-high 28 points, hitting 12 of 23 shots. Malorie Stanley and Kimbrough chipped in 10 and nine points, respectively.
Josie Guinn had a team-high 10 points for East Newton (6-15).
Third-seeded Webb City plays at second-seeded Nevada at 7 p.m. Monday in the Class 5, District 12 semifinal game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.