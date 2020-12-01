Joplin opened its high school wrestling season with a 48-22 victory over Webb City in a dual match Tuesday night at Kaminsky Gymnasium.
The Eagles won nine matches, seven of them by pins. Four pins came in the first period by Trace Sargent at 120 pounds, Josiah Vaughan at 132, Brenden Mynatt at 160 and Draven VanGilder at 182.
Also winning by fall for the Eagles were Rocky Walker (126 pounds), Jack Stanley (152) and Aiden Short (195). Drew VanGilder and Scott Lowe won by decision at 170 and 220 pounds, respectively.
Webb City received pins from Brenden Berry at 138, Rafe Mackey at 145, Kole Carr at 132 and a major decision from Colt Taylor at 113. The pins by Mackey and Carr came in the first period.
Joplin has another home match Thursday night against Carl Junction. Webb City returns to action next Tuesday at Nevada.
Carthage 61, Carl Junction 12
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Tigers posted six pins during its season-opening match against Carl Junction.
Carthage won five consecutive matches with pins from Kip Castor (126 pounds), Dagan Sappington (132), Brayden Benefield (138), Eli Sneed (145) and Davon King (152). Brett Rockers also won by pin at 170.
Carl Junction's Jesse Cassatt and Brennan Carey logged pins at 195 and 285 pounds, respectively, to account for the Bulldogs' points.
The Bulldogs are back in action Thursday night at Joplin. Carthage's next match is Dec. 8 at Cassville against the Wildcats and Miami, Oklahoma.
BASKETBALL
Purdy Boys 59, McAuley 47
DIAMOND, Mo. — Top-seeded Purdy expanded a 32-28 halftime lead into a 59-47 win against McAuley Catholic in the Gem City Classic.
Daniel Wagner netted 14 points and Thomas Black added 12 to top McAuley.
McAuley (0-2) faces Wheaton at 6 p.m. Thursday.
In another tournament game, Luke Lawson's 24 points led Diamond past Wheaton 64-55.
Hunter Shallenburger and Ty McDermott had 17 and 10 points, respectively, for the Wildcats, who led 29-26 at halftime. Zac Leverich netted 18 points, Chad Meyer 14 and Brody Prewitt 12 for Wheaton.
Liberal girls 49, Thomas Jefferson 45
LIBERAL, Mo. — Liberal withstood a fourth-quarter rally and held on to edge Thomas Jefferson.
Liberal (1-1) led 26-22 at halftime and 35-26 after three quarters and staved off a 19-14 final-quarter run by the Cavaliers.
Thomas Jefferson's Sydney Stamps and Liberal's Jacee Barthelme scored 18 points to share game scoring honors. The Cavaliers' Alivia Beard and Liberal's Gracie Bott and Laney Simpson all scored 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.