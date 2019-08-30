Rashwan Davis scored four goals to spark the Joplin Eagles to an 8-0 season-opening nonconference soccer victory against Aurora at the JHS soccer field.
Davis started the Joplin scoring with a goal at the five-minute mark and scored the first three goals of the second half.
Others scoring in the first half, which ended 3-0, were Connor Simon and Andrew Taylor.
In addition to Davis, Dilan Sanchez and Luciano Reyes had second-half goals.
"It was a good team game for us," said Joplin coach Josh Thompson. "We had a lot of good midfield play, and our defense did a good job."
The Eagles had 28 shots on goal compared to 12 for Aurora.
Joplin plays host to Carl Junction at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Thomas Jefferson 8, Columbus 0
Thomas Hershewe tallied five goals as Thomas Jefferson opened its soccer season with a home victory over Columbus.
Hershewe, a senior, netted his first four goals in an 11-minute span during the first half. Evan D'Amour assisted on the first two goals, and Chase Kellenberger set up the third goal.
Hershewe's final goal came in the 65th minute.
In between, the Cavaliers received goals from Dylan Dean-Heck midway through the first half, Drew Goodhope two minutes into the second half and Kellenberger in the 53rd minute.
Thomas Jefferson outshot the Titans 30-5, including 12-3 in shots on goal. Cavalier goalkeeper Brock Conklin made three saves, and Columbus' Asa Halvey stopped four shots.
The Cavaliers play Cassville at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the Cassville Tournament.
