Capped by a marathon fourth set, Joplin defeated Branson 3-1 (25-19, 25-18, 23-25, 34-32) Thursday night in a Central Ozark Conference volleyball match at Kaminsky Gymnasium.
Aubrey Ritter slammed 19 kills plus 11 points, 18 digs and two blocks to lead the Eagles (8-4, 1-1 COCO).
“Aubrey Ritter had a fantastic game,” Joplin coach Staci Saunders said. “She was our go-to at the end. Both teams kept working in the fourth set. Our team effort again was there, and our defense was much better.”
Joplin also received 24 assists from Addison Saunders, 12 points, nine kills and 16 digs from Allie Lawrence, 17 digs from Kaylie Anderson, 4 blocks from Kacy Coss and Emma Floyd and 17 assists from Baileigh Riley.
The Eagles play host Carl Junction at 8:30 a.m. Saturday to open the CJ Classic.
CARL JUNCTION WINS
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Bulldogs swept Republic 3-0 (25-23, 25-17, 25-13) in their Central Ozark Conference opener.
Salma Lewis notched a double-double with 11 kills and 13 digs for Carl Junction (8-2). Logan Jones handed out 21 assists, Jill Kennedy had four blocks and two aces, and Olivia Vediz served two aces.
Kaylee Manes had eight kills and Paige Plank 21 assists for Republic.
Carl Junction is back in action Saturday at the CJ Classic, facing Joplin at 8:30 a.m. in its first match.
LIBERAL EDGES CAVALIERS
In a seesaw match, Liberal saw an early lead disappear before beating Thomas Jefferson 3-2 (25-23, 25-15, 20-25, 16-25, 15-7) in a nonconference match in the Cavaliers’ gymnasium.
Winni Hiebert collected five aces, eight kills and five blocks for the Cavaliers (6-9). Kayley Ball served six aces and had six kills, and Nico Carlson and Sonia Carlson also had six kills.
The Cavaliers entertain Everton on Tuesday night.
OZARK DOWNS WEBB CITY
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Ozark won the final two sets over Webb City to claim a 3-1 victory (25-13, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18) on Thursday in the Cardinal Dome.
The Cardinals fell to 9-2-1 on the season while Ozark improved to 8-5-2.
For Webb City, Maddy Peeples finished with 16 kills and 12 digs, while Brenda Lawrence had 12 kills and Avery Westhoven 16 assists. Sage Crane led the team in digs with 21 and also chipped in two service aces.
Webb City competes in the CJ Classic at Carl Junction High School on Saturday.
WARRIORS EDGE PURDY
The McAuley Catholic volleyball team won its final two sets over Purdy to claim a 3-2 win (20-25, 25-14, 21-25, 25-12, 15-9) on Thursday at McAuley Catholic High School.
For McAuley, Carmen Colson tallied 24 points, 13 aces and 14 digs, while Lily Black had 20 assists, Jojo Wheeler 37 digs and Kate Huthsing three blocks.
McAuley (6-2) plays in the Strafford Tournament on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
NEOSHO 15, BRANSON 0
NEOSHO, Mo. — Brittany Winchester limited Branson to two hits as Neosho ran away with a four-inning run-rule victory on Thursday at Neosho High School.
Winchester, who also went 2 for 2 at the plate with one RBI and two runs scored, struck out one batter and walked two.
The Wildcats (13-4) recorded 11 hits and plated four runs in the first inning, three in the second, six in the third and two in the fourth.
Kaitlyn Killion led the Neosho offense with two hits, one triple, four RBI and three runs scored. Baylie Bowers finished with two hits, one RBI and two runs scored, while Lili Graue had two hits and one run scored.
Neosho plays at Bolivar on Monday.
CARTHAGE 5, WILLARD 4
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage plated four unanswered runs to edge Willard at the Carthage softball complex.
After falling in a 4-1 hole through the first 21/2 innings, Carthage (9-6) plated two runs in the bottom of the third — one on a Makayla Jennings single and another on a grounder by Katie Crowe — to pull within a run of Willard (6-7).
Carthage took the lead two innings later when an RBI single by Jennings and an RBI double by Crowe gave CHS a one-run advantage that the Tigers maintained.
Jennings finished as Carthage’s leading hitter with two hits, two RBI and one run scored. Crowe had a pair of hits and one RBI, while Landry Cochran, Natalie Rodriguez, Presley Probert and Jordyn Jones tallied one hit apiece.
Starting pitcher Jensyn Elder picked up the win after limiting Willard to three earned runs and 10 hits in seven innings of work. She also struck out nine batters and walked one.
Carthage plays at Camdenton on Saturday.
WEBB CITY 2, NIXA 0
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Haidyn Berry had herself a day.
The senior tossed seven shutout innings and delivered a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to lift the Cardinals to their sixth consecutive victory at the Webb City softball complex.
Berry limited Nixa to seven hits and struck out 11 and at the plate, she finished 2 for 3 with a pair of RBI.
Webb City finished with six hits overall, with three from Peyton Hawkins and one from Emalee Lamar.
The Cardinals compete in the Warrensburg Softball Tournament today and tomorrow.
TENNIS
TJ 8, AURORA 1
AURORA, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson girls tennis team (9-1) won five singles matches and three doubles matches at Aurora High School.
In singles play, Allison Ding defeated Olivia Ray 8-0, Johanna Jeyaraj defeated Lilly Sumners 8-2, Julianna Joseph defeated Emily Gearhart 8-0, Sydney Stamps defeated Jasmine Lopez 8-0 and Jessica Joseph defeated Riley Hope 8-3.
For Aurora, Olivia Gibson picked up a singles win with a 8-6 triumph over Victoria Henson-Miyauchi.
In doubles, Ding and Jeyaraj defeated Ray and Sumners 8-3, Julianna Joseph and Stamps defeated Gearhart and Pope 8-2, and Henson-Miyauchi and Jessica Joseph defeated Lopez and Gibson 9-8.
Thomas Jefferson plays host to Lamar on Tuesday.
GOLF
Cassville Invitational
CASSVILLE, Mo. — Carthage placed four players in the top-10 and breezed to the Cassville Invitational team title Thursday at the Cassville Golf Club.
The Tigers posted a four-player total of 355 and beat second-place Rogersville by 32 strokes. Cassville was third with 413, Webb City fourth with 424 and Carl Junction fifth with 445, beating Mount Vernon and Nevada by one shot.
Brooke Wagner of Rogersville claimed medalist honors with a 9-over-par 81, beating Carthage’s Hailey Bryant by a single shot. Carthage’s Riley Scott (85), Rogersville’s March Mantala (87) and Carthage’s Shaely Garrison (92) completed the top-5.
Cassville’s Avery Chappell and Webb City’s Sarah Oathout and Laya McAlliter tied for sixth with 95s. Caitlin Derryberry of Carthage took ninth with 96, and Rogersville’s Corinne Swearengin took 10th with 99.
