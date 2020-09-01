CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Brady Carter tallied two second-half goals as Joplin opened its boys soccer season with a 5-1 victory over Carl Junction at Bulldog Stadium.
The Eagles quickly moved ahead as Dilan Sanchez scored off an assist from Abraham Montanex in the fifth minute.
Carl Junction (1-2) pulled even on Nick Neal’s goal in the 14th minute.
Andrew Taylor’s goal in the 30th minute gave Joplin a 2-1 halftime advantage.
Carter’s two goals sandwiched around Connor Simon’s goal came during an 18-minute stretch in the second half. Luciano Reyes scored on Simon’s goal in the 67th minute, and Carter scored three minutes later off an assist from Grayson Stovern.
Joplin held a 13-5 advantage in shots on goal. Eagles goalkeeper Brayden Anderson registered four saves.
Carl Junction has another home match Thursday against Parkview. Joplin is idle until a road match next Tuesday against Carthage.
VOLLEYBALL
Joplin falls in opener
ROGERS, Ark. — Joplin dropped its volleyball season opener Tuesday night at Rogers Heritage 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 15-18).
Allie Lawrence and Kacy Coss each had five kills to lead the Eagles, and Logan Bruggeman made three blocks. Addison Saunders had 12 assists and six points, and Angelina Schram contributed six points and eight digs.
The Eagles played without two starters.
"We didn't realize they would be out until today," coach Staci Saunders said. "We did a great job and won our three games in the jamboree, and of course, we wanted to come down here and win. I was hoping we could overcome the adversity, but I have to hand it to Rogers Heritage. They played scrappy defense. We had some hitting errors. When you hit it out 24 times, it's hard to win."
The Eagles are at home Thursday against Cassville, starting with the freshman match at 4:30 p.m.
NEOSHO NIPS SENECA
NEOSHO, Mo. — In a five-set thriller to open the season, Neosho rallied to beat Seneca 3-2 (25-10, 23-25, 18-25, 25-15, 15-13) in the Wildcats' gymnasium.
Savannah Merriman collected 19 kills, 2 blocks, 17 points and 28 assists for the Wildcats. Abby Jarvis served 28 points and also made two blocks. Other leaders included Kaylee Butler with 20 points and 22 assists, Brylee King with 13 kills, Melia Robertson with 14 digs and Shelby Roberts with two blocks and three aces.
Myla Hembree slammed 10 kills for the Indians. Kendyl Petty chipped in with 14 digs, Parker Long served 24 points, Rylee Darnell handed out 33 assists and made 10 digs, and Rylee Nesvole had 11 digs.
Matches on Thursday have Neosho at East Newton and Reeds Spring at Seneca.
TENNIS
Cavaliers fall
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Undefeated Springfield Catholic notched its sixth victory with a 9-0 decision over Thomas Jefferson.
The closest match came at No. 3 singles where Jenna Swope defeated Juliana Joseph 8-4.
The Cavaliers (1-1) are back in action at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Nevada.
