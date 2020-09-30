SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Joplin's Astrid Cardenas and Emma Watts teamed up to win the No. 1 doubles bracket on Wednesday in the Central Ozark Conference girls tennis tournament at the Cooper Tennis Complex.
Cardenas, a junior, and Watts, a senior, defeated Sedalia Shumaker-Morgan Lewis of Republic in the championship match. They beat Lucy Butler-Katie Barton of Carthage in the quarterfinals and top-seeded Megan Brassard-Olivia Engleman of Nixa in the semifinals.
The Eagles' Jensen Vowels-Lauren Laird finished third in the No. 2 doubles bracket. They went 3-1 for the day, capped by a victory over Branson's Macy Scott-Madelyn Faria in the third-place match.
In No. 2 singles, Webb City's Kirsalyn Hood defeated Carthage's Kianna Yates in the third-place match.
Other conference champions were Ozark's Peralto in No. 1 singles, Nixa's Anna Martens in No. 2 singles and Republic's Abigail McCord-Wrigley Cook in No. 2 doubles.
Nixa won the team title, followed by Republic, Ozark and Joplin.
Joplin is the host for the individual district tournament (singles and doubles brackets) on Friday.
SOFTBALL
Republic 3, Carthage 0
REPUBLIC, Mo. — Carthage's Jensyn Elder and Republic's Avery Romans battled in a scoreless pitcher's dual until the bottom of the sixth inning.
Elder allowed only one hit through five innings, but Jaci West singled to start the Republic sixth. Jenna Belcher walked with one out, and AJ Fenske doubled to right to score West and move Belcher to third. Mara Lakey's two-out single to left provided two insurance runs.
Elder finished with a six-hitter, struck out five batters and walked one. Romans allowed four hits, fanned three and walked one.
Mary Grace Richmond, Makayla Jennings, Presley Probert and Elder all singled for Carthage's four hits.
CROSS COUNTRY
Lamar Invitational
Lamar, Mo. — East Newton's boys and Cassville's girls earned team titles on Tuesday in the 12th annual Lamar Tigers Invitational.
The Patriots, with four runners in the top-10, totaled 45 points, and Lamar was second with 61.
Defending Class 2 state champion Daelen Ackley of El Dorado Springs won the 5,000-meter race in 15:59, beating runner-up Joe Kremp of Lamar by 28 seconds. The Tigers' Ethan Pittsenbarger finished fourth.
Kelton Sorrell took third in 16:35 to lead the pack of Patriots. Gabe Bergen came in fifth, Garrett Downum seventh and Chase Sorrell 10th.
Julio Cruz Jr. of Monett was sixth.
Cassville's girls had three of the first seven finishers to win with 39 points, followed by El Dorado Springs 53 and Lamar 70.
Kiersten Potter of Lamar led the field with a time of 19:57 and a seven-second margin of victory. Rilee Simons of Mount Vernon was third in 20:52.
For Cassville, Jordyn Stafford finished fourth, and Annie Moore and Jolie Evans were seventh and eighth, respectively. Kara Morey of Lamar completed the top-10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.