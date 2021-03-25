PRYOR, Okla. — So far through its first three games of the season, the Joplin baseball team's offense has shown the ability to score in bunches.
The Eagles did just that in their opening game of the Tiger/Zebra Classic, piling on eight first-inning runs to earn a 12-2 victory over Glenpool in five innings on Thursday afternoon.
The win marked Joplin's (3-0) second run-rule in three games. The Eagles beat Parkview 11-1 to kick off the season on March 20.
Joplin fired up the offense in the first inning, when Bodee Carlson tripled home Fielding Campbell for the early lead. After a free pass to Kohl Cooper, Ethan Guilford ripped an RBI single to right field to make the score 2-0.
The Eagles took a 4-0 lead after Cooper came in to score on a wild pitch and Davis Fiscus hit a line drive to left field for an RBI double. Alex Curry and Carlson added RBI singles, while Campbell produced ground out to cap the big inning.
After Campbell collected an RBI single to put the Eagles up 9-0, Glenpool scored its only two runs in the top of the third. Joplin answered with two runs in the bottom of the third and one in the fourth to put the game out of reach.
The Eagles amassed 12 hits in the game. Carlson and Curry paced the way with two hits and three RBIs, while Campbell had two hits and as many runs driven in.
Guilford, who threw 44 pitches and was the winning pitcher, covered the first 2 1/3 innings. The righty gave up two earned runs on three hits, striking out three batters.
Submariner Josh Harryman and Justin McReynolds combined to go the final 2 2/3 innings in relief.
Tommy Dunn collected two of Glenpool's four hits. Jacob Roberts suffered the loss after allowing eight runs on six hits.
Joplin resumes play in the Tiger/Zebra Classic on Friday at Claremore at 10 a.m. The Eagles also play at Ft. Gibson at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.