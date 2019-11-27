GRANBY, Mo. — The Joplin girls basketball team, after trailing 23-20 at the end of the third period, rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat East Newton 36-28 Tuesday night at East Newton High School.
The Eagles (1-1) outscored the Patriots 16-5 in the final quarter to claim the victory. Joplin held a 15-11 advantage at halftime.
Brooke Nice led the Eagles with 10 points.
Joplin will play Seneca at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Carl Junction Tournament.
Thomas Jefferson boys 69, Bronaugh 29
Chase Kellenberger poured in 21 points to lead the Thomas Jefferson Independent boys basketball team past visiting Bronaugh on Tuesday at TJ.
Kelsey Atteberry also scored in double figures for the Cavaliers with 10.
Garratt Earnest netted 11 points to lead Bronaugh, which trailed 30-20 at halftime.
Thomas Jefferson coach Chris Myers said the Cavaliers got off to a slow start with only a 15-14 lead after the first quarter.
“That is not the intensity we would have liked to have come out with,” he said. “However, we came out in third quarter and played well, setting the tempo for the rest of the game.”
The Cavaliers will play Crane at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Diamond Tournament.
Bronaugh girls 46, Thomas Jefferson 25
Nicole Hagerman scored 19 points for Bronaugh, which spoiled Thomas Jefferson’s season opener.
Olivia Beard collected 12 points to lead the Cavaliers, who trailed 23-13 at halftime.
“We played extremely hard, but we had a little trouble scoring,” said Thomas Jefferson coach Dan Rogers.
The Cavaliers will host Liberal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Neosho boys 59, Pea Ridge 48
NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho’s Landon Austin scored a game-high 24 points to spark the Wildcats past Pea Ridge in both teams’ opener.
Grant Baslee added 16 points for Neosho, which moved out to a 31-20 advantage at halftime.
“We played hard and had great leadership from a lot of kids going into the game,” said Neosho assistant coach Tee Heisel.
Neosho will play at Cassville at 5 p.m. Dec. 6.
McAuley Catholic girls 44, Liberal 28
LIBERAL, Mo. — Kayleigh Teeter poured in 24 points to help lead the McAuley Catholic girls basketball team to a 44-28 win over Liberal in both teams’ season opener on Tuesday at Liberal High School.
The Warriors built a 29-12 lead by halftime and led 38-17 by the start of the fourth quarter.
Teeter finished with three makes from 3-point range, while Abi Street and Taylor Schiefelbein chipped in six and five points, respectively.
McAuley plays at Southwest Washburn in the Diamond Girls Invitational on Monday.
