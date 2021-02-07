SENECA, Mo. — Brynn Driver and Brooke Nice combined for 23 points to lead Joplin past Monett 43-33 Saturday in the fifth-place game of the Seneca Tournament.
The Eagles led 20-18 at halftime and 31-27 after three quarters before outscoring Monett 12-6 in the final eight minutes.
Driver scored 12 points and Nice had 11 for Joplin, and Izzy Yust was next with eight points.
Kim Parris led the Monett Cubs with nine points.
Aurora, behind Elizabeth Martin’s 27 points, trimmed Seneca 45-36 in the championship game.
Aliya Grotjohn drilled six 3-pointers and scored 26 points for Seneca, which led 12-8 after the first quarter but was outscored 19-3 in the second stanza.
McDonald County scored 10 points in each quarter and downed Purdy 40-23 for third-place laurels.
Samara Smith led the Mustangs with 10 points, and Bayleigh Robbins had nine for Purdy.
