NIXA, Mo. — Joplin High School's girls cross country team made some history on Tuesday afternoon.
The Eagles won the Central Ozark Conference meet, giving the school its first conference girls cross country crown.
Joplin totaled 43 points to edge second-place Nixa (47). Webb City took third with 70, followed by Ozark 103, Neosho 146, Carl Junction 156, Branson 163, Carthage 177 and Willard 246.
Joplin had four runners among the top 12, led by runner-up Jennalee Dunn. Her time of 19 minutes, 16 seconds for the 5,000-meter course at Inman Elementary School was seven seconds behind winner Alicen Ashley of Nixa.
The Eagles' Alexandra Carson finished in fifth place (20:05), Sage Mitchell 10th (20:29) and Allie Keizer 12th (20:38).
Webb City's Hailey Philpot recorded a top-10 finish, taking ninth in 20:23. Teammates Abi Street and Riley Hawkins were 13th and 15th, respectively.
Neosho's Riley Kemna was fourth.
WEBB CITY BOYS WIN
NIXA, Mo. — The boys race in the COC was even closer than the girls race as Webb City nipped Carthage by only two points, 57-59.
Joplin came in third with 76, followed by Branson 132, Nixa 141, Ozark 151, Willard 160, Neosho 197, Carl Junction 202 and Republic 260.
Thomas Shuster of Willard won the race in 16:12, followed by Mariques Strickland of Carthage (16:25), Joseph Dawson of Webb City (16:26) and Kaden Cole of Neosho (16:28).
The second five included Webb City's Owen Weller (sixth) and Roman Borboa (10th) and Carthage's Coltyn Herrera (eighth) and Malcolm Robertson (ninth).
Collin Emmert of Carl Junction came in 11th, followed by Joplin's Hobbs Campbell, Zaben Barnes, Evan Matlock and Webb City's Dustin Brockmiller.
VOLLEYBALL
Cougars win title
College Heights Christian School will be adding another championship banner in its gymnasium.
The host Cougars swept Exeter 3-0 (25-8, 25-8, 25-6) to win the Ozark 7 Conference crown for the third consecutive year.
Sara Painter collected nine aces among 24 service points and handed out 27 assists to lead the Cougars (20-3, 6-0 Ozark 7). Other leaders included Catie Secker and Lainey Lett with nine and eight kills, respectively, and Avery Good and Kaynahn Burk with 11 and 10 digs, respectively.
NIXA TOPS CARL JUNCTION
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Nixa prevailed in a marathon third set to finish a 3-0 victory (25-21, 25-15, 33-31) over Carl Junction in the Bulldogs' gymnasium.
In the matchup of Central Ozark Conference contenders, the Eagles improved to 28-4 overall and 7-1 in league play while Carl Junction slipped to 24-6 and 6-2.
Leaders for the Bulldogs included Salma Lewis with 19 kills and nine digs, Jessa Hylton with seven kills, four aces and 13 digs, Jillian Kennedy with two blocks and seen kills, Olivia Vediz with 13 digs and Logan Jones with 37 assists and 11 digs.
WARRIORS FALL
PIERCE CITY, Mo. — Pierce City defeated McAuley Catholic 3-1 (23-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-22) in nonconference volleyball action.
The Warriors (15-14) received four aces and 14 kills from Carmen Colson, two blocks from Kate Huthsing, 17 assists from Lily Black and 40 digs from JoJo Wheeler.
CAVALIERS BOW
Visiting Golden City swept Thomas Jefferson 3-0 (25-7, 25-20, 25-20) in an Ozark 7 Conference contest.
Sonia Carlson had six kills for the Cavaliers (9-13, 3-3 Ozark 7). Other leaders included Kayley Ball with four aces, Winni Hiebert with five kills, Nico Carlson with three kills and three blocks and Alexis Stamps with three kills.
WEBB CITY DOWNS CARTHAGE
WEBB CITY, Mo. — In hard fought four-set match, Webb City (23-7-1) recorded a 3-1 victory over Carthage (14-12-1) on Tuesday at the Cardinal Dome.
After falling in the first set 25-21, the Cardinals recovered to beat the Tigers 25-19, 25-23 and 25-18.
Webb City was led by senior outside hitter Maddy Peeples, who compiled 16 kills, four aces and 12 digs. Junior middle hitter Kearston Galardo had 11 kills while junior middle hitter Kenzie Storm added seven kills and two digs.
Senior Sage Crane had a team-high 18 digs while sophomore Kyah Sanborn posted three kills and 14 digs.
Next up, the Cardinals host the Class 4 District 11 tournament, with two-seeded Webb City taking on third-seeded Bolivar at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26. The Tigers are the host for the Class 5 District 12 tournament. Two-seeded Carthage plays third-seeded Joplin on Oct. 28 at 5 p.m.
The Tigers close out the regular season at home against Nixa at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
