The Joplin junior varsity boys basketball team started fast and didn’t let up, outscoring Sheldon in every quarter on the way to a 69-28 win on Monday night in the Mercy Warrior Classic hosted by McAuley Catholic.
The Eagles (6-6) opened the game with a 26-6 advantage after the first eight minutes before extending the lead to 48-16 by the intermission. Joplin held pace on the way to a victory.
Carson Wampler led Joplin with 24 points, knocking down six 3-pointers in the win. Fielding Campbell and Brantley Morris each scored nine points, while Bruce Wilbert finished with eight.
Sheldon was led by William Chapman, who finished with seven points.
Joplin's junior varsity takes on Carthage at 6 p.m. tonight in a road contest.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS GIRLS 78, LAMAR B 29
College Heights outscored the Lamar junior varsity 38-5 in the opening quarter to set the pace in the opening-round win in the Mercy Warrior Classic hosted by McAuley Catholic.
Emmy Colin led College Heights with 33 points, knocking down a team-high eight 3-pointers. Klohe Burk was second on the team in scoring with 26 points, including three 3-pointers. Lainey Lett added seven points for the Cougars.
College Heights plays Sheldon at 7:30 p.m. Friday to continue action in the Mercy Warrior Classic.
WARRIORS FALL IN OT
Host McAuley Catholic suffered a 68-63 loss in overtime to Providence Academy on the opening night of the Mercy Warrior Classic.
The game was tied at 54 at the end of regulation, and Providence outscored the Warriors 14-9 in the extra session.
Daniel Wagner scored 20 points for the Warriors (4-15), while Thomas Black added 16.
Vanja Glisic poured in 25 for the Patriots.
McAuley plays College Heights at 8:30 tonight.
