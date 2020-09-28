AURORA, Mo. — The Joplin softball team registered its highest run total of the season in a 15-0 run-rule win over Aurora on Monday at the Aurora softball complex.
The Eagles, improving to 5-15 on the season, tallied 10 hits and plated one run in the first inning, five in the third and nine in the fifth. The mercy rule was enforced once Joplin had built its 15-run lead by the end of the fifth.
Joplin had four extra-base hits, with Madisyn Tracy logging one home run and a double, Elisabeth Snider logging one home run and Abby McGinnis logging one double.
Snider finished 2 for 4 at the plate with three RBI and three runs scored. Tracy went 2 for 3 with two RBI and two runs scored, while Tatum Stogdill was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
Jill McDaniel earned the pitching win after limiting Aurora to no earned runs and four hits. She also struck out seven batters and walked none in five innings of work.
Joplin plays at 4:30 p.m. today at Carl Junction.
CARTHAGE 15, NEVADA 4
NEVADA, Mo. — Carthage erupted for 14 hits — five of the extra-base variety — en route to its six-inning run-rule victory over Nevada on Monday at the Nevada softball complex.
Carthage jumped out to a 4-0 advantage in the first inning and went on to hold leads of 5-2 through three, 8-2 through four and 11-4 through five.
Natalie Rodriguez finished with three hits, one triple, two RBI and three runs scored for Carthage, while Landry Cochran had three hits, one double, one RBI and a run scored. Jensyn Elder Makayla Jennings and Jordyn Jones tallied one double apiece.
Elder also pitched a complete game for Carthage, limiting Nevada to no earned runs and seven hits in six innings of work. She also struck out three batters and walked one.
Carthage (10-7) plays host to Branson at 4:30 p.m. today.
WILLARD 3, CARL JUNCTION 2
WILLARD, Mo. — Willard plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth to down Carl Junction on Monday at the Willard softball complex.
The Tigers (7-7) were limited to just two hits in the first five innings before they erupted for three runs on five hits — four singles and one double — to take their first lead at 3-2 in the pivotal sixth frame.
Carl Junction (2-9) managed to load the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh before a strikeout swinging iced the ballgame for Willard.
The Bulldogs totaled eight hits and were led at the plate by Saedra Allen, who went 3 for 4 with one RBI. Bryn Neria logged two hits in three plate appearances and crossed home plate once.
Allen was credited the pitching loss after limiting Willard to three earned runs on seven hits in six innings of work. She also struck out 10 batters and walked one.
Carl Junction plays host to Joplin at 4:30 p.m. today.
VOLLEYBALL
CARL JUNCTION DOWNS COLGAN
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction handed St. Mary’s Colgan its first setback of the season in a 3-0 (25-20, 25-11, 25-22) win Monday night at Carl Junction High School.
The Bulldogs improved to 14-2 on the season while Colgan fell to 10-1.
Salma Lewis led CJ in kills with 21, while Logan Jones tallied 40 assists and 12 digs, Olivia Vediz 12 digs and two aces, and Jill Kennedy two blocks and two aces.
Carl Junction plays host to Neosho today.
TENNIS
WEBB CITY HANDLES MONETT
MONETT, Mo. — Webb City won five singles matches and one doubles en route to an 8-1 win over Monett on Monday at Monett High School.
In singles, Kinzlea Smith defeated Meagan Hull 9-7, Danecca Heffren defeated Sofia Semerad 8-4, Kirsalyn Hood defeated Melanie Giselle Hernandez 8-4, Taylor Yockey defeated Katie Smith 8-2, Shelby Ensminger defeated Kim Parris 8-6 and Allie Stapleton defeated Melissa Gomez 8-3.
Doubles action saw the Webb City duo of Smith and Heffren down Hull and Hernandez 8-6, while Hood and Ensminger beat Semerad and Gomez 8-0.
The Monett doubles team of Smith and Parris beat Yockey and Hoffman 9-7.
Webb City plays at Carthage at 4:30 p.m. today.
