Joplin celebrated Senior Night with a 3-0 victory (25-9, 25-17, 25-14) over McDonald County in a nonconference volleyball match Tuesday night at Kaminsky Gymnasium.
Aubrey Ritter collected seven kills, 17 points and four aces to lead the Eagles. Angelina Schramm also had seven kills and served three aces, and Addison Saunders and Kacy Coss also had three aces.
Saunders had 11 assists, and Kaylie anderson led the defense with 13 digs.
Joplin is idle until the Hillcrest Tournament on Saturday.
College Heights upends Pierce City
Catie Secker had 12 kills and Sarah Painter 26 assists to spark College Heights past visiting Pierce City.
College Heights won 3-1 (25-18, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21).
The Cougars (2-0) will host Sarcoxie at 6 p.m. Thursday, while Pierce City (2-2) will entertain Southwest at the same time.
SOFTBALL
Webb City 11, Joplin 1
Emalee Lamar collected three hits and three runs batted in as undefeated Webb City pulled away late and won the Central Ozark Conference opener for both teams at the JHS Athletic Complex.
The Cardinals (7-0) led 1-0 after four innings but tallied four runs in the fifth inning, two in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Haidyn Berry (6-0) picked up the complete-game victory, allowing seven hits, striking out seven and walking one.
Lamar, who also scored three runs, collected two singles and a double in four trips to the plate. She singled home the Cardinals’ run in the first inning and hit a two-run double to left in the fifth.
Emma Welch also contributed two singles and a double to the Cardinals’ 13-hit attack. She scored two runs and drove in one.
Alyssa Jennings had a single and solo home run, her second of the season, for the Cardinals, and Jennings and Brynna Cupp each had two runs batted in.
The Eagles (2-6) averted a shutout in the seventh with Abby McGinnis doubled and scored on Bailey Ledford’s single. McGinnis also had a single, going 2-for-3.
Jill McDaniel pitched all seven innings for Joplin, fanning four batters and walking two.
Conference games on Thursday have Branson at Joplin and Ozark at Webb City in the Cardinals’ home opener.
Carthage 7, Carl Junction 2
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Landry Cochran and Makayla Jennings combined for six hits and five runs batted in to lead the Tigers past the Bulldogs in a Central Ozark Conference opener at the Fair Acres YMCA Complex.
Cochran went 3-for-4 with a single and two doubles and drove in three runs. Her RBI double in the second inning snapped a 1-1 tie and put the Tigers ahead to stay, and she hit a two-run double in the fourth.
Jennings led off the Carthage second inning with a home run to left field, and she hit a run-scoring single in the third.
Jordyn Jones chipped in with two hits for the Tigers (4-4), who rapped 11 hits.
Winning pitcher Jensyn Elder fanned nine batters and walked none while tossing a five-hitter.
Carl Junction (4-4) scored first when Sammie Sims beat out a bunt single, took second on Kalyssa Hagston’s sacrifice and scored on Saedra Allen’s double to center field.
Izzie Southern belted a home run to lead off the Carl Junction fourth inning.
Allen fanned four and walked one in six innings for the Bulldogs.
SOCCER
Carthage 2, Joplin 1
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage took 17 shots on goal en route to edging Joplin in boys’ soccer action Tuesday.
The Tigers took a 1-0 lead at halftime on a goal by Neyzer Ramos Garcia in the 37th minute, and they made it 2-0 and on a penalty kick by Adrian Garrido nine minutes later.
Dylan Sanchez nailed a free kick at the 73rd minute for the Eagles’ only goal.
Goalie Brayden Anderson collected 15 saves for Joplin, while Angel Ordonez had five for Carthage.
Joplin (1-1) plays Ozark at 10:30 a.m. and Central at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 16-team Viking Showdown in Springfield.
TENNIS
Thomas Jefferson 7, College Heights 2
The host Cavalier swept the singles matches and posted their third victory in four duals.
Julia Joseph and Sydney Stamps were double winners for the Cavaliers. They won their No. 3 and No. 4 singles matches by scores of 8-0 and 8-1, respectively, and teamed up to win at No. 2 doubles 8-4.
The Cavaliers also had singles victories from Allison Ding at No. 1, Johanna Jeyaraj at No. 2, Victoria Henson-Miyauchi at No. 5 and Jessica Joseph at No. 6.
College Heights’ doubles victories were by Taylor Dunham-Shayla Cliffman at No. 1 and Hannah Bass-Avery Baker at No. 3 by a 9-7 tiebreaker.
Thomas Jefferson has another home match at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Mount Vernon.
