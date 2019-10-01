The Joplin girls tennis team earned a 9-0 win over Neosho on Senior Night at the JHS athletic complex.
“The girls did well,” Joplin coach Ed Ingle said. “There were some tight doubles matches, and then singles went extremely well for us.”
At No. 1 doubles, Joplin’s Astrid Cardenas and Emma Watts edged Sarah Werner and Michelle Lindsey 9-7.
“Astrid is back in the lineup and she played really well,” Ingle said.
Joplin’s Ashley Kurtz and Lilly Masters defeated Gabrielle McCauley and Samantha Ortiz 8-5 at No. 2 doubles. Ingle said the Eagles trailed 5-1 before winning seven straight games.
“They told me that was the most satisfying win they’ve had all season,” Ingle said. “They played incredible and didn’t give up.”
At No. 3 doubles, Joplin’s Kenzi Badr-Tristan Buckridge beat Rylee Marion-Emily Galbraith 8-2.
In singles, Cardenas beat Werner 8-2, while Watts defeated Lindsey 8-2. Kurtz topped McCAuley 8-2, Masters beat Ortiz 8-1, Badr defeated Galbraith 8-0 and Veronica Culbertson beat Emily Lemus 8-2.
Both teams are at the COC Tournament today in Springfield.
THOMAS JEFFERSON 8, LAMAR 1
LAMAR, Mo. — The Cavaliers swept the singles matches and improved their dual record to 7-3.
The closest match came at No. 1 singles when Audrey Neighmond defeated Alexia Phipps 8-5.
Johanna Jeyaraj, Juliana Joseph, Sydney Stamps and Torri Henson-Miyauchi won their singles and doubles matches for the Cavaliers.
Lamar’s point came at No. 1 doubles where Phipps and Alsira Juarez-Hernandez beat Neighmond-Gabriella Laired 8-1.
Thomas Jefferson is the host for its invitational starting at 9 a.m. Friday.
SOFTBALL
CARTHAGE 16, BRANSON 1
BRANSON, Mo. — The Carthage Tigers (9-11) erupted for 20 hits en route to a five-inning run-rule over Central Ozark Conference foe Branson on Tuesday.
The Tigers jumped out to a 2-1 lead through the first inning and then plated nine runs on eight hits in the top of the third to take an 11-1 lead. Carthage went on to secure the run-rule with a two-run fourth and a three-run fifth.
Karlee Kinder paced the Carthage bats, going 4-for-5 with one double, three runs batted in and three runs scored. Aubrey Willis was also 4-for-5 with a pair or RBI, while Landry Cochran logged two hits with one triple and four RBI.
Jensen Elder picked up the pitching win, going five complete innings and limiting Branson to one earned run on six hits. She also tallied three strikeouts.
Carthage plays host to Ozark on Thursday at 4 p.m.
WEBB CITY ROLLS PAST NEOSHO
Webb City improved to 14-3 overall and 7-0 in Central Ozark Conference play with a dominant 11-1 prep softball run-rule win over Neosho.
Webb City’s Haidyn Berry was the winning pitcher. She struck out 10 and scattered three hits in six innings.
Six players had two hits apiece for Webb City — Peyton Hawkins, Keira Jackson, Alyssa Jennings, Karson Culver, Emma Welch and Berry. Jackson drove in four runs.
Neosho’s Kyla Daspit took the loss after allowing seven earned runs. Lili Graue went 2-for-3 for the Wildcats.
In the bottom of the first, Webb City leadoff batter Hawkins tripled to left and then scored on Jackson’s bunt.
In the third, Webb City pushed across three runs when Reanna Blinzler homered to center, Hawkins charged home on Stacy Tyndall’s sacrifice before Jennings singled and Berry followed with an RBI double.
The Wildcats got on the board in the fourth after singles from Graue and McKaylie Forest and a Webb City error. But the Cardinals blew the game open in the bottom half of the fourth with four runs, with a three-run home run from Jackson giving Webb City an 8-1 advantage.
Welch’s RBI single in the fifth gave the Cardinals an eight-run lead. Webb City ended the game early by plating two runs in the sixth, as Tyndall and Culver drove in runs.
Neosho hosts Nixa at 4:30 on Thursday, while Webb City hosts Republic at 4:30 on Thursday in a key conference clash.
VOLLEYBALL
CJ SWEEPS NEOSHO
NEOSHO, Mo. — Carl Junction improved to 3-0 in COC play and 14-6 overall with a 25-16, 25-21 win over Neosho on Tuesday at Neosho High School.
Jesse Hylton led the Bulldogs with seven kills and also chipped in a pair of service aces while Jill Kennedy recorded three blocks and Lo Jones notched 15 digs and 17 assists.
For the Wildcats (5-13-3, 0-3 COC), Shelby Roberts registered five kills and four blocks while Savannah Merriman had four kills, seven service points and four assists.
Both teams play on Thursday, with Neosho playing Ozark at home and Carl Junction playing host to Willard.
WILLARD EDGES WEBB CITY
WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Cardinals (17-3) claimed a win in the opening set, but Willard (18-2) rallied in the final two to claim a 22-25, 25-17, 25-10 match victory over Webb City on Tuesday at the Cardinal Dome.
Maddy Peeples led the Webb City attack with 11 kills and also tallied two service aces and six digs. Ashley Crates recorded six kills and seven digs while Anna Swearengen had six kills and five digs. Allie Johnson led the team in assists with 10.
Webb City plays host to Branson on Thursday.
THOMAS JEFFERSON BEATS EVERTON
EVERTON, Mo. — The Cavaliers worked overtime to complete a 25-19, 29-27 nonconference victory over Everton.
Thomas Jefferson’s leaders included Acelynn Tate with seven assists, Maddie Goodman with seven kills, Winni Hiebert with 10 aces and three blocks and Kayley Ball with six assists.
The Cavaliers have another road match Thursday at College Heights Christian.
FRONTENAC DOWNS McAULEY
Frontenac swept McAuley Catholic 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-9) in the Warriors’ gymnasium.
McAuley (13-6-3) received eight assists from Taylor Schiefelbein, seven kills and 12 digs from Carmen Colson and seven digs from Liz Motazedi.
The Warriors have a home conference match on Thursday night against Verona.
SOCCER
CHC WINS IN OT
AURORA, Mo.— College Heights Christian’s Connor Yantis scored the lone goal of the night late in the overtime period to lift the Cougars to a 1-0 win over the host Aurora Houn’ Dawgs.
College Heights improved to 6-7 on the season.
The Cougars are now off until a match at Carl Junction on Oct. 10.
McDONALD COUNTY 7,THOMAS JEFFERSON 4
Jeobany Marcos tallied four goals and Eh Do Say added a hat trick to spark the Mustangs to the nonconference victory.
Marcos scored twice in a four-minute span midway through the first half as McDonald County built a 4-1 lead. He scored his third goal three minutes into the second half and his final goal in the last two minutes.
Say’s goals came in the 10th, 30th and 47th minutes.
Thomas Hershewe registered a hat trick for the Cavaliers, scoring in the eighth, 70th and 75th minutes. Drew Goodhope also scored for Thomas Jefferson in the 64th minute.
The Cavaliers used two goalies, with Brock Conklin making three saves and Colton Henkle two. Arturo Garcia had three saves for McDonald County.
The Cavaliers have another home match at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Fair Grove.
