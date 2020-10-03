NEOSHO, Mo. — The Joplin volleyball team went 3-2 and advanced to the semifinals in the Neosho tournament on Saturday at Neosho High School.
The Eagles claimed a 2-0 (25-10, 25-14) win over Neosho in the first round of bracket play before falling 2-0 (25-22, 25-20) to Northwest Cedar Hill in the semifinals. In pool play, Joplin fell to Marshfield, defeated Riverton and tied with Seneca.
“We struggled to play together early on in the pool games, but I thought we finished the day strong,” Joplin head coach Staci Saunders said. “We needed to be a little more consistent throughout the day. I feel like our best game was actually against Cedar Hill. If we would have played like that the entire day, we probably would have had some more success.”
On the day, Addison Saunders totaled 10 kills, 30 digs, 36 assists, 31 serve points and three blocks for Joplin, while Aubrey Ritter had 17 kills and 36 digs. Saunders and Ritter were both named to the all-tournament team.
Angelina Schramm totaled 17 kills, nine digs, 18 service points and four blocks, and Allie Lawrence had 18 kills and 12 digs.
Joplin plays host to Ozark on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Big inning leads to CJ loss
WILLARD, Mo. — Willard rode a strong pitching performance from Abigail McMillin to a 5-2 Central Ozark Conference victory over Carl Junction on Saturday.
In the circle, McMillin allowed just two runs on five hits over six innings. She struck out eight batters and walked one.
The Tigers plated across five runs in the third inning to propel them to the victory, paced by a solo home run from Ryley Ritchey, an error that scored one run and an RBI single from Keeliana Allen on a 2-2 count.
The Bulldogs' Saedra Allen took the loss. Allen gave up five runs on as many hits over 5 1/3 innings of work while providing the offense for Carl Junction with a two-run RBI double in the first inning.
Allison Plumlee, Sammie Sims, Hannah Cantrell and Izzie Southern also tallied hits for the Bulldogs.
Carl Junction falls to 5-14 overall, 2-9 in COC play. Willard improves to 9-8, 4-4 in the COC.
The Bulldogs host Republic (7-3) at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Joplin, Carthage post top-5 finishes
CAMDENTON, Mo — Joplin and Carthage boys showed well in the 17th annual Camdenton Invitational on Saturday, finishing third and fourth overall in the 36-team race.
The Eagles with three runners in the top 50, totaled 206 points and Carthage was right behind with 215 points.
Rock Bridge's Matthew Hauser won the 5,000-meter race in 15:12, beating Class 2 state champion Daelen Ackley of El Dorado Springs by two seconds. East Newton's Kelton Sorrell finished 14th with a time of 16:03 to lead the pack of Patriots.
The Eagles' highest finisher, Hobbs Campbell, placed 19th, followed by Evan Matlock at 30th and Kane Brooks at 46th. Carthage was led by Mariques Strickland at 23rd with Malcolm Robert placed at 32nd and Ty Lewis and Richard Contreras finishing 50th and 51st, respectively.
Webb City finished ninth as a team with a score of 269, while East Newton placed 13th with a score of 364.
Owen Weller took 44th for the Cardinals as their highest finisher.
On the girls side, Joplin and Webb City placed seventh and eighth, respectively. The Eagles had 229 points while the Cardinals were at 244.
Rock Bridge's Carolyn Ford won the field with a time of 17:52 and nearly a minute margin of victory. Joplin's Jennalee Dunn broke the Joplin school record in cross country, running with a time of 19:00, placing fifth in the race.
Dunn's mark is 21 seconds faster than the previous Joplin program record.
Carthage and East Newton placed at 14th and 20th overall, respectively.
