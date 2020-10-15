SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Joplin High School's doubles team of Astrid Cardenas and Emma Watts went 1-2 on Thursday in the first day of the Class 3 state tennis tournament at the Cooper Complex.
Cardenas, a junior, and Watts, a sophomore, lost their first-round match to Abigail Gaines-Elizabeth Choate of St. Joseph's Academy 6-0, 6-0.
Moving to the consolation bracket, the Joplin team defeated Abigail Worster-Mary Burcham of St. Dominic 2-6, 6-4, 10-8 tiebreaker for the third set.
"It was interesting in the tiebreaker," Joplin coach Jeff Williams said. "We were up 9-8 and Astrid called her shot out. The other team said 'are you sure?' and Astrid said 'let's replay it.' We won the replay to win 10-8. Sportsmanship was good throughout the match."
Cardenas-Watts then lost in the consolation quarterfinals to Emma Tobin-Erin Reynolds of Lafayette (Wildwood) 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 tiebreaker. Ironically, the Lafayette team defeated Olivia Berens-Alana Freeman of Lee's Summit West — the team that beat Cardenas-Watts in the district tournament championship match in Joplin — in the first round.
The loss ended the season for Cardenas-Watts with a 15-7 record, including 14 wins in their last 17 starts. They fell one victory short of earning a state medal.
"They performed really well, came so close to making it to medals," Williams said. "They have made a lot of progress. They could be a force next year if they work as hard as I know they will. Next year I think they will be right in the thick of things."
CLASS 1 TOURNAMENT
The Class 1 state tournament begins today at 2 p.m. and includes two area entries in both singles and doubles.
Thomas Jefferson's doubles team of Juliana Joseph-Sydney Stamps plays Olivia Stucker-Shelby Brown of Odessa. Jasmine Sapiel-Emilee Smith of Mount Vernon meets Claudia Cruz-Lakeshia Thomas of Marshall.
First-round matches in singles include Alexia Phipps of Lamar vs. Lilian Davis of Osage and Eden Fisher of Nevada vs. Lexi Gott of Trenton.
VOLLEYBALL
Willard sweeps Joplin
WILLARD, Mo. — Willard, battling for the Central Ozark Conference championship, defeated Joplin 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-11) on Thursday night in the Tigers' gymnasium.
Joplin (14-14-1, 1-7 COC), was led by Emma Floyd with five kills and three blocks, Aubrey Ritter with five kills and nine digs, Allie Lawrence with five kills and Baileigh Riley with 13 assists.
"I thought Emma Floyd had a really great night," Joplin coach Staci Saunders said. "They have two all-state girls on the front row, and she did a good job trying to block them. I thought our girls made good decisions offensively. Defensively we did not have enough to stop their attack."
Joplin completes league play Tuesday night at home against Neosho.
CHC PREVAILS
WHEATON, Mo. — Catie Secker slammed 12 kills and served seven aces as College Heights Christian downed Wheaton 3-0 (25-10, 25-14, 25-12).
The Cougars (15-1, 4-0 Ozark 7 Conference) also received 26 assists from Sarah Painter, 17 digs from Avery Good and 17 points from Kaynahn Burk.
"I thought we served really aggressive," Cougars coach Mary Colin said. "We kept the ball in play, had lots of energy. We were balanced offensively. In addition to Catie, Lainey Lett had a great night, and our two middles — Emma Woodford and Layne Jackson — had great nights."
College Heights continues league play Monday at McAuley Catholic. First serve is 4 p.m.
WEBB CITY EDGES REPUBLIC
REPUBLIC, Mo. — Webb City won the final two sets to claim a 3-2 (25-27, 25-14, 22-25, 25-18, 15-13) road win over Republic on Thursday.
The win marked Webb CIty’s third consecutive and sixth of its last seven matches.
Maddy Peeples led the Cardinals (21-7-1) in kills with 31, while Kearston Galardo tallied 13 kills, Anna Hettinger 40 assists and seven aces, Sage Crane 26 digs, Kenzie Storm three blocks and Kyah Sanborn five aces.
Webb City plays host to Carthage on Tuesday.
SOCCER
Joplin 4, College Heights 0
Andrew Taylor had one goal and one assist as the Eagles blanked College Heights Christian at the JHS Complex.
Adam Montanez's goal, set up by Taylor, in the 16th minute gave Joplin (7-11) a 1-0 halftime lead.
Taylor scored an unassisted goal nine minutes into the second half to make it 2-0, and Grayson Stovern and Brady Carter scored in the 14 minutes. Gabe DeLeon assisted on Carter's goal.
Joplin had a 17-1 advantage in shots on goal. The Eagles' Brayden Anderson stopped the Cougars shot, and Ben Thomas made 13 saves for CHC (2-8).
Games on Tuesday have Joplin at Neosho and College Heights at Columbus.
